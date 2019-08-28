Breaking News Emails
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, takes aim at Puerto Rico
Residents of the still-recovering Caribbean island are bracing for Dorian, which is expected to hit by Wednesday afternoon.
Puerto Rico is under a hurricane watch, as well as a tropical storm warning, and has declared a state of emergency.
"We’re scared. We know what may be coming," said San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
Meanwhile the Trump administration is pulling $271 million in funding from FEMA disaster relief to pay for immigration detention space and temporary hearing locations for asylum-seekers on the southern border.
Tropical Storm Dorian bears down on Puerto RicoAug. 28, 201904:37
U.K. leader asks queen to suspend Parliament, prompting fury from Brexit opponents
The British government was accused of bringing the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis Wednesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the queen to temporarily suspend Parliament.
Opponents see the move as an extraordinary attempt to make it harder for lawmakers who want to thwart the prime minister's plans for Brexit, as the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union looms on Oct. 31.
Purdue Pharma offers $10-12 billion to settle opioid claims
The maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, and its owners, the Sackler family, are offering to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion.
The lawsuits brought by states, cities and counties allege that the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.
Purdue Pharma, which makes the opioid painkiller OxyContin, and the Sackler family have denied the allegations laid out in the lawsuits.
According to the proposed plan, the drug company would declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to pay out the billions.
'A drop in the bucket': $20 million to help Brazil put out the Amazon fires won't go far
An offer from the world's richest nations to help Brazil stamp out the Amazon fires with $20 million in aid is a goodwill gesture, but it will barely make a dent in preventing further destruction of the rainforest's vast and intricate ecosystem, observers who have studied the region say.
"Twenty million dollars is a drop in the bucket," said Robert T. Walker, a University of Florida professor who has conducted environmental research in the Amazon for 25 years.
"It's absurd to imagine logistically what effect it can have."
Plus
- Satellite photos indicate North Korea is building a submarine capable of launching nuclear missiles, analysts say.
- At least 23 are dead after a fire at a bar in Mexico.
- Deutsche Bank said it has tax returns tied to Trump that have been sought by House Democrats.
- Trump's reelection campaign attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrats by telling supporters that "this is our country, not theirs."
- A Palestinian Harvard freshman was blocked from entering the U.S. after immigration officials grilled him about religion and his friends' social media accounts.
- An Oklahoma City morning news anchor apologized for saying that her black co-anchor looked like a gorilla.
- So long: Leslie Jones will be leaving the cast of "Saturday Night Live."
THINK about it
Enjoy Joe Walsh's primary run against Trump, political operative David Brock writes in an opinion piece. He can't win but Democrats need the help.
Science + Tech = MACH
A trip to Mars could cause brain damage. Here's how NASA aims to protect astronauts.
Live BETTER
The Moth's Sarah Austin Jenness explains how the power of a well-told story can help you ace your job interview and advance your career. (Video)
Quote of the day
"This move represents a constitutional outrage."
— Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament.
One fun thing
Hasbro released a new version of the game “Monopoly” that parodies socialism. The game went viral on Twitter and quickly sold out on Amazon.
NBC News’ Dasha Burns unboxes the new riff on the old classic.
Playing Hasbro's new Monopoly edition: SocialismAug. 26, 201906:26
