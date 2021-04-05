Good morning, NBC News readers.

Office buildings are opening back up. But not all employees want to return.

With concerns from health to rusty social skills to preserving the new work-life balance that some discovered when their commutes disappeared, many workers are reluctant to go back to their pre-pandemic ways.

"We're at this point where it's like, 'I've lost a lot this year, but what have I gained?'" said one clinical psychologist. "I think, in particular when it comes to work, there's been a lot of gains."

Experts say that both employers and employees need to be flexible and open-minded when it comes to going back to the office to help make the transition easier.

Employers need to "accept that there's going to be some anxiety" and "normalize" the fact that it is going to be another challenging chapter, said one financial psychology expert.

Monday's top stories

Facebook groups have been crucial for information-sharing, especially during a pandemic and in a growing number of areas where local newspapers have been shuttered or gutted. But lawmakers and experts have been critical, claiming the mostly private spaces have become hubs for coronavirus and extremism. By Brandy Zadrozny | Read more

'The 45th': Why Trump is abandoning his iconic brand for a number

Just like Prince changing his name to a symbol, the man who spent a lifetime putting his name on things is rebranding himself as a number. Marketing experts are intrigued — is he playing 3D chess or is there a more simple explanation? By Alex Seitz-Wald | Read more

He was a hero in Lithuania. Then his grandchild wrote a book: 'The Nazi's Granddaughter.'

The dominant narrative in Lithuania has long been one of resistance to both the Soviets and the Nazis. But a painstakingly detailed book recently published by a Chicago English teacher has turned that long-held belief on its head — and ignited a firestorm. By Gil Skorwid and Patrick Smith | Read more

OPINION: There's a reason multiple 'Real Housewives' have been arrested for fraud

Does reality TV's crown jewel attract grifters? It's more complicated than that, cultural critic Brian Moylan writes in an opinion piece.

A hidden army of 'very brave' Catholic nuns are fighting child trafficking

In 92 countries around the world, a vast but little-known network of roughly 60,000 Catholic nuns are fighting human trafficking. The work they do is often dangerous and daring, confronting pimps on darkened streets and patrolling dusty alleys that host brothels. "The pimps got to the point with the nuns where they just left them alone," said a sex-trafficking survivor. "Because nothing you say or do is going to run them away." By Jake Whitman, Cynthia McFadden and Rich Schapiro | Read more

BETTER: Scared of needles? 5 easy tips to help you get through the COVID-19 shot

Afraid of needles? You're not alone. Here are some tips to help make getting your shot less stressful. By Rheana Murray | Read more

Also in the news ...

One SNL thing

"Saturday Night Live" roasted U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz following last week's reports that federal investigators were looking into allegations that he was involved in sex trafficking.

Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, has repeatedly denied the allegations and said they're part of an extortion plot in which he's the victim.

But on "SNL," Gaetz played a starring role on the fictitious Britney Spears show, "Oops, You Did it Again."

Read the story and watch the video here.

