Republicans doubling down on voting restrictions say some blue states have stricter laws. This morning we take a closer look at those claims. Plus, why the Derek Chauvin case could prove to be a tipping point and elderly Holocaust survivors' new campaign to remind young people of the dangers of hate speech.
Here's what we're watching this Thursday morning.
Republicans, defending voting restrictions, lean in on blue state whatabout-ism
Republicans, under fire from Democrats and major corporations for their nationwide push for new limits on voting, are defending their proposals by pointing fingers at blue states with laws they say are worse.
Republican leaders have pointed to what they say is a double standard from Democrats and activists who say the bills — and Georgia's newly enacted restrictions, in particular — are attempts to suppress the votes of the multiracial coalition that powered President Joe Biden's victory last year.
Some of the criticism is valid: Many Democratic states do have old laws that limit ballot access.
The difference is that many of the blue states have been moving to liberalize access to the ballot, while states like Georgia and Texas are actively moving in the other direction, writes NBC News' political reporter Jane C. Timm.
Thursday's top stories
Biden to announce executive actions on gun control, name ATF nominee
Responding to pressure from Democrats and gun control activists, the president is expected to announce a series of executive actions on gun control and to nominate a prominent gun control advocate to lead the ATF in a Rose Garden event Thursday. By Lauren Egan and Sally Bronston | Read more
The 'blue wall of silence' is crumbling in the Derek Chauvin trial. Why this case could be a tipping point.
The Minneapolis police chief's scathing rebuke earlier this week of the former officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd was rare. But the fact that his searing testimony was joined by a string of other law enforcement officers is remarkable, legal experts say. By Janelle Griffith | Read more
It started with words': Sensing the world needs a reminder, survivors urge awareness of how Holocaust began
Fearing rising intolerance and ignorance of the atrocities of World War II among young people, Holocaust survivors, the youngest of whom are now in their late 70s, are launching a new campaign of awareness. "Sadly enough, 75 years after the Holocaust, this is a time to remind people what words can do," one survivor said. Many turned to virtual events to continue sharing their stories during the pandemic year, saying a year of silence was "unimaginable." By Rachel Elbaum | Read more
INTO AMERICA PODCAST: The weight of bearing witness
As testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin continues, a Minneapolis psychologist breaks down the long-term impacts of racial trauma and the steps witnesses can take to heal. By Trymaine Lee | Listen here
Buried but not forgotten: Unmarked mass graves a silent symbol of Northern Ireland’s dark past
As Northern Ireland grapples with its history, a forensic archaeologist has made it her mission to research unmarked mass graves where thousands of children are buried. "All people really want to do is find their family," Toni Maguire said. "It’s like having a lost child. You can’t settle until you know where they are." By Matthew Symington | Read more
BETTER: How to turn your daily walk into a workout — or a meditation
Want to burn more calories or reduce the stress of life under lockdown? Get more from your daily walk around the block with these tips. By Tiffany Ayuda | Read more
Also in the news ...
- Investigators in Matt Gaetz inquiry looking into Bahamas travel
- Jordan's King Abdullah says sedition quashed, country stable
- Why the recall effort against California Gov. Newsom isn't history repeating
- 'Zoom zombies' are zoning out behind the wheel after video calls, auto safety experts warn
- Beloved animal expert Jack Hanna has dementia, steps away from public life
- 'My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice': Khloe Kardashian speaks out after release of unauthorized bikini photo
One fun thing
Members of the world-renowned New York Philharmonic performed their first concert in over a year on Wednesday for some of the city's vaccinated health workers.
The socially distanced audience gathered outside at Lincoln Center to hear their dulcet tones. But you can enjoy it, too. Watch the video here.
New York Philharmonic musicians perform for city's health care workersApril 8, 202101:16
