Mueller defends investigation, says Russia is still ‘doing it'
Robert Mueller told Congress on Wednesday that his investigation did not exonerate President Donald Trump of wrongdoing and warned about Russia's ongoing effort to disrupt American democracy.
“They're doing it as we sit here," Mueller said of Russian subterfuge. "And they expect to do it during the next campaign."
Check out our complete coverage of his testimony.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Fact check: Members of Congress, Mueller and the president all made various claims and statements. What was true and what was false.
- 10 key sections of Mueller's report that came up during the hearings.
- Trump's take: "It was a great day for me." The president thanked Republicans for their performance during the hearings, calling them "incredible warriors" who "defended our country." (Video)
- Analysis: Mueller left impeachment breadcrumbs, if Democrats choose to follow them, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes.
- Analysis: The nearly 75-year-old former prosecutor and FBI director's testimony offered no blockbuster cinematic moments. Rather, Mueller's demeanor and command of the facts raised questions, NBC News' Ken Dilanian writes.
- Analysis: "This is not the same Robert Mueller" that appeared during dozens of previous hearings, said Pete Williams, NBC News Chief Justice Correspondent. (Video)
- Take a breath: Watch late night comedians on Mueller's testimony.
Here are the key moments from Mueller's testimonyJuly 24, 201904:23
Puerto Rico's embattled governor Rosselló gives into pressure and resigns
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation Wednesday, after nearly two weeks of demonstrators calling for his ouster over a scandal involving leaked private chats as well as corruption investigations and arrests.
His resignation, effective Aug. 2, came late Wednesday night on a recorded video published on Facebook.
Protesters immediately erupted in joyous chants in the streets, cheering "Puerto Rico! Puerto Rico!" and "Ricky, te botamos!" ("Ricky, we threw you out!")
Puerto Rico governor resigns after weeks of public outcryJuly 25, 201901:54
Epstein found injured with marks on his neck in New York jail cell
Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier who is being held on federal sex trafficking charges, was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at a New York City jail, sources close to the investigation told NBC News on Wednesday night.
Epstein, 66, was found semi-conscious with marks on his neck in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan some time in the last two days, the sources said. Epstein is on suicide watch, two sources said.
Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York jail cellJuly 25, 201901:39
Boris Johnson dismisses the 'doubters, doomsters and gloomsters,' promises Brexit by Oct. 31
Boris Johnson doubled down on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 in his first speech as prime minister Wednesday, and called for optimism in the face of a looming Brexit deadline.
"I have every confidence, in 99 days' time we will have cracked it," the New York-born former mayor of London said on the steps of No. 10 Downing Street. "But we aren’t going to wait 99 days because the British people have had enough of waiting. The time has come to act."
The flamboyant journalist-turned-politician has given himself three months to deliver Brexit — the seemingly intractable issue that has divided Britain for three years.
- American rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden and will go on trial next week.
- North Korea fired at least two short-range missiles, U.S. officials say.
- Trump vetoed congressional efforts to block Saudi arms sales.
- Rescue crews followed giggles to find a toddler missing in Canada.
- Climate scientists drive stake through heart of skeptics' argument with new research.
- Parent's worst nightmare: A toddler got swept away on an airport conveyor belt and the terrifying moment was caught on camera.
Boris Johnson is a disaster for the U.K., but he'll be worse for Ireland, Sadhbh Walshe writes in an opinion piece.
The 2,000 landfills across the U.S. are set to reach full capacity in just over a decade.
In a race against time, scientists are looking at solutions like landfill mining and waste-to-energy conversion. But the simplest solution? Waste less.
Wasteland: The future of trash in a post landfill worldJuly 23, 201903:05
What's the difference between a lame excuse and a good one? A philosopher says she has the answer.
"Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government's effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious."
— Former special counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.
You've got to give him props for trying.
Inventor Franky Zapata attempted to fly across the 22-mile stretch of water between France and England on a hoverboard Thursday.
His flying adventure came to an abrupt end some 11 miles into his journey across the English Channel when he fell into the water.
The former jet ski champion, dubbed "Flyman" by French media, was not injured and is expected to try the feat again soon.
