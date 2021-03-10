Good morning, NBC News readers.

The House is expected to pass the massive $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill this morning and send it along to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law. The impact of Meghan and Harry's bombshell royal interview continues to ripple through British culture and media. And viewers bid adieu to Pepe Le Pew.

Here's what we're watching this Wednesday morning.

Royal reverberations: From culture to media, Meghan and Prince Harry's interview hits home

Prince Harry and Meghan's jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey is still sending shockwaves across the United Kingdom, from the palace to Piers Morgan.

The royal family finally broke their silence on the tell-all interview Tuesday, nearly two days after it initially aired in the U.S.

The statement issued by Buckingham Palace said that while the issues raised were very "concerning," they will be "addressed by the family privately."

That may not be enough for the British public.

While the interview touched on issues from mental health to royal protocol, for many Black Britons it was really about one thing: race.

"As a Black person who has lived and grown up in the U.K. all my life, we are acutely aware of the racism that exists," Momodou Taal, host of a podcast that focuses on race and identity, told NBC News. "The only difference now is someone from the inside now is saying it and laying it bare."

It's a tough reckoning for the royal family — particularly given the fact that Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Commonwealth, an incredibly diverse collection of former colonies from South Africa to India that maintain close ties to Britain.

The fallout also hit broadcaster Piers Morgan, who resigned his role as co-host of "Good Morning Britain" after a flood of over 40,000 complaints to a media watchdog over his attacks on Meghan in the wake of the interview.

Morgan remained defiant Wednesday, saying of Meghan: "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth." (Video)

Opinion: Buckingham Palace insisted that "The Crown" is pure fiction. But Meghan calls that into question, journalism professor Alicia Shepard writes in an opinion piece.

Wednesday's top stories

Mark Makela / Getty Images file

Democrats' next big move: Rethinking the U.S. voting system

Now that the Covid-19 relief bill looks set to become law, House Democrats' next legislative priority is a 791-page bill full of big election changes. The legislation rethinks the entire voting process: from how people register to vote, to how ballots are cast and how states conduct elections. Its overall goal is to improve voting access — particularly for voters of color. By Jane C. Timm | Read more

Biden admin is 'not ending family detention' despite public rhetoric, official says

Despite recent comments from President Joe Biden and the head of Homeland Security condemning migrant family detention and a recent court filing by the administration, the policy is not going away. "We are not closing the family detention centers," a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official told NBC News. By Julia Ainsley | Read more

Long-haul Covid patients can experience ‘waves of symptoms,’ early research suggests

Some Covid-19 survivors have been blindsided when cognitive problems pop up months after their initial illness. They are not alone, with new research suggesting that long-term symptoms may emerge in a distinct pattern over weeks and months. By Erika Edwards | Read more

OPINION: Adieu, Pepe Le Pew. And good riddance, too!

Et tu, Le Pew? Oui. Cancel culture can go too far, but some characters and situations really do send disturbing messages that don't deserve air time. By Bryan Reesman, cultural critic | Read more

BETTER: Take a guess: What's the best U.S. state to live in?

See which state won out, according to a ranking by U.S. News and World Report. By Kerry Breen | Read more

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Also in the news ...

SHOPPING

The CDC is urging gym-goers to wear masks inside, so here are the best ones for high-intensity workouts.

One dog love thing

Jesse Freidin Photographer

Dr. Robert Garofalo had dedicated his career to helping people with HIV. But when he was diagnosed with the virus about a decade ago, he was devastated.

After going through an incredibly dark period, he now credits his decision to get a dog, to saving his life. And he wrote a book called "When Dogs Heal" about others who also found solace with their four-legged friends when they needed it most. Read the story.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra