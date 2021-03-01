Good morning, NBC News readers.

Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Covid-19 survivors are still suffering from debilitating symptoms. We take a deep dive into the search for answers for these long-haulers.

Inside 'post-Covid' clinics: How specialized centers are trying to treat long-haulers

As the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. appears to be turning a corner, another health crisis is brewing: Covid-19 survivors struggling to bounce back to their former selves.

Of the more than 28 million Americans diagnosed with Covid-19, an estimated 10 to 30 percent — possibly as many as 8.4 million people — fall into the category commonly known as "long-haulers."

Despite the staggering numbers, there's no clear diagnosis, no standard care and no national guidelines for how these patients should be treated.

But there are some signs of hope.

NBC News surveyed dozens of "post-Covid" clinics where health experts are scrambling to figure out how best to help patients recover from an illness with no known cure.

At these special clinics across the country, a better understanding of the condition is emerging, according to the NBC News analysis.

In other promising pandemic news, the first shots of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine could be administered as early as Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the single-dose vaccine on Saturday, adding a third vaccine to the U.S. arsenal to fight the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said all three vaccines are "highly efficacious" on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday and encouraged people to take whatever vaccine is offered.

"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," he said.

'Nomadland,' 'The Crown' and 'Borat' sequel among big winners at pandemic-era Golden Globes

The soulful road drama "Nomadland" and the bawdy prank comedy "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" collected the top film prizes at the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, capping off a largely virtual ceremony co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who appeared from opposite sides of the country. By Daniel Arkin | Read more

Faced with multiple allegations of sexual harassment, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday apologized for comments that he said "have been misinterpreted" and agreed to turn an investigation into the claims over to the state attorney general's office. By Allen Smith | Read more

Election fraud conspiracy theories find friendly audience at CPAC

False election claims were central to the biggest conservative conference of the year, where panelists and speakers repeated baseless theories at a weekend summit capped by a lie-filled speech from former President Donald Trump, who declared his political journey 'far from over.' By Jane C. Timm | Read more

OPINION: The pro-Trump secession movement isn't a joke — it's a lot more dangerous

This kind of seditious rhetoric would spell disaster for the supposedly United States of America. By Casey Michel | Read more

Supreme Court to hear major test of voting rights law

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a court fight this week over voting rights in the battleground state of Arizona that may impact how the nation's courts resolve clashes over election laws in dozens of other states. By Pete Williams | Read more

BETTER: The power of hugs — and why we miss them so much

The coronavirus crisis — which has effectively banned people from hugging or touching anyone outside their social bubbles — has been "a uniquely hellish time" for mental health, one psychology professor noted. He explains why human touch makes such a difference. By A. Pawlowski | Read more

The socially distanced Golden Globes definitely looked different this year.

But that didn't stop many stars from still dressing up for the occasion. Check out some of the style standouts here.

And the largely virtual event wasn't without technical glitches. From muted mics to rambling speeches here are some of the evening’s more memorable moments.

