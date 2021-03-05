Good morning, NBC News readers.

After a more than 10 hour delay, senators will pick up debate on President Joe Biden's massive Covid-19 relief package today.

Here's the latest on that, China's efforts to thwart a perceived "masculinity crisis" and a granny gamer shaking up the TikTok world.

With 628 pages of the bill read, Senate can now debate Covid-19 relief package

Ten hours, 43 minutes and 9 seconds after they began, Senate clerks finished reading out loud all 628-pages of the Covid-19 relief bill early Friday morning.

In protest of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., insisted on having the legislation recited word for word on the floor of the U.S. Senate. (Watch video here).

Any member can object to waiving the reading of the bill, a procedural move that is typically skipped. Johnson said in a tweet Thursday that because of its large price tag, "we should know what's in the bill."

The move delayed proceedings, but it is unlikely to change any minds about the massive pandemic aid plan which would provide billions of dollars for vaccine distribution, unemployment benefits and stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

The Senate could pass the bill as early as this weekend, after debate and votes on amendments.

The bill does not need any Republican support to pass, because Democrats are using a special budget process to bypass the filibuster.

If the bill passes and becomes law, it would provide the third round of stimulus checks. Here's how to find out if you will be eligible for the checks and how to make sure you get your full payment.

Friday's top stories

Anson Chan / for NBC News

Fearing ‘masculinity crisis’ could harm its global rise, China looks to schools

With modern gender norms changing and women becoming more dominant, the Chinese government is trying to reinforce traditional "yin" and "yang" roles by pushing a plan to "cultivate masculinity" in boys from kindergarten through high school. By Zixu Wang, Xin Chen and Caroline Radnofsky | Read more

Biden called off strike against second target in Syria to avoid killing civilians, officials say

President Joe Biden called off an air strike against a second target in Syria last week after a woman and children were spotted in the area, a senior administration official told NBC News. By Dan De Luce and Carol E. Lee | Read more

Fox News will be 'loyal opposition' to Biden, Fox CEO says

"The main beneficiary of the Trump administration from a ratings point of view was MSNBC ... and that’s because they were the loyal opposition," Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the rival cable network at a Morgan Stanley investor conference Thursday. "That’s what our job is now with the Biden administration, and you’ll see our ratings really improve from here." By Dylan Byers | Read more

'All-out war': Feud with Harry and Meghan marks notable break from royal tradition

This Sunday evening was supposed to be the main event. But the week leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has delivered daily episodes of royal drama. By Yasmine Salam | Read more

OPINION: Pope Francis is visiting Iraq to meet Ayatollah al-Sistani. Here's how they are making history.

Some say the pope’s visit is a message of peace from the world to Iraq, while others say it is a message of peace from Iraq to the world. The reality is that it's both. By Hayder al-Khoei | Read more

BETTER: How to stay sane during the Covid crisis

A year into the Covid-19 pandemic, what have we learned? Turns out, quite a lot. Experts from a variety of fields share their top tips on how to keep balancing the new work-from-home life. By Lisa Tolin | Read more

Also in the news ...

One fun thing

Shawn Statham

This grandma will kill you with kindness — and in "Call of Duty."

Michelle Statham, aka TacticalGramma, has become something of a TikTok sensation as a video game streamer.

Read the story.

