Slain Capitol officer lies in honor, Bezos steps down and a special 100-year-old gift

Good morning, NBC News readers.

Members of Congress will pay tribute to the Capitol Police Officer killed in the Jan. 6 riot in a special ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda this morning. The ceremony comes as the Senate prepares for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial next week.

Here is what we're watching this Wednesday morning.

'You just feel beat up': Election workers weren't surprised by the Capitol riot. Trump supporters targeted them first

President Joe Biden paid his respects to slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains were given the rare distinction of lying in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday evening.

Sicknick, 42, died from injuries he sustained while trying to defend the Capitol when a mob stormed the building during the Jan. 6 riot.

While Americans are still taking stock of the violence of that day, one group of people were not surprised by it: Election workers.

NBC News' Jane C. Timm spoke to a dozen poll workers at all levels from Arizona to Georgia who saw the warning signs of political violence because former President Donald Trump's supporters targeted them first.

Many told a similar story of nightmarish months of abuse and threats that made them fear for themselves and their families.

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican and a top election official in Georgia who tried to raise the alarm in December about what he considered the potential for imminent violence, said watching the deadly rampage at the Capitol made him nauseous.

"You could see the logical train going from point A to point B, and if you didn’t, again, that’s irresponsible," he told NBC News.

In other developments:

House impeachment managers on Tuesday laid out their case against Trump in a 80-page brief, saying his responsibility for the riot was "unmistakable." Trump's defense lawyers responded by arguing that the upcoming trial is unconstitutional.

on Tuesday laid out their case against Trump in a 80-page brief, saying his responsibility for the riot was "unmistakable." Trump's defense lawyers responded by arguing that the upcoming trial is unconstitutional. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is under investigation for possible voter fraud in Georgia.

is under investigation for possible voter fraud in Georgia. In a sweeping move, the Pentagon dismissed every member of its advisory boards, citing concerns over last-minute Trump picks.

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, hands over reins to Andy Jassy

Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday that he will step down as chief executive of Amazon, leaving the helm of the company he founded 27 years ago.

Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair of Amazon's board and Andy Jassy, the chief executive of Amazon Web Services, will take over as CEO of Amazon.

Jassy, who has worked at Amazon since 1997, built the company’s booming cloud services business which has grown in recent years to account for roughly 60 percent of the tech giant's operating profit.

Bezos steps away from Amazon at a time when its market value hovers around $1.7 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

In an email to employees, Bezos said the transition will allow him to focus on important new Amazon initiatives, as well his "other passions" such as his space company Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

The billionaire entrepreneur signed off his letter to employees on an encouraging note: "Keep inventing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass."

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Plus

The founder of the Oath Keepers militia warned of government tyranny —until Trump.

warned of government tyranny —until Trump. An "idiot" who's trained "like a dog": Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked a Parkland survivor in an unearthed video.

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked a Parkland survivor in an unearthed video. More exploitable flaws have been found in SolarWinds software, a cybersecurity firm says.

THINK about it

HBO's "Fake Famous" proves the influencer game is rigged. But we already knew that, cultural critic Noah Berlatsky writes in an opinion piece.

Live BETTER

Soup it up: 16 ways to make the canned stuff way better.

Shopping

Our favorite relaxation products from headphones to coffee makers.

Quote of the day

"I wanted to go to the U.S. because they are supposed to respect human rights ... Trump didn't do that to us, but we are hoping President Biden will respect that."

— Angelica Matos, a Venezuelan asylum-seeker who has been waiting in Mexico for over a year and a half under the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy. She is one of many would-be immigrants NBC News spoke with in Mexico who are hoping immigration policy will change under the Biden administration.

One centenarian thing

Mildred Grassman received two special treats on her 100th birthday: Her second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And a surprise party.

She was delighted by both.

"I feel like a queen. To get all this attention. Oh that's wonderful. I'll never forget it."

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra