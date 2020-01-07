Good morning, NBC News readers.
Funeral of Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede
A stampede erupted Tuesday at the funeral procession for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander killed in an American airstrike last week.
Officials said at least 32 people were killed and 190 injured during the massive funeral procession in Kerman, a day after a similar procession in the capital, Tehran.
Here are some of the other developments in the Iran crisis today:
- An apparently misfired memo sent a chaotic message about the status of U.S. troops in Iraq.
- NATO's secretary general distanced the alliance from the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani, saying the strike was "a U.S. decision."
- Iranian Americans say were questioned and held by immigration officials at the Canadian border.
- Analysis: Trump took a big gamble with his high-stakes confrontation with Iran, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis. If he's lucky, he'll avoid major casualties while fusing hawks and evangelicals in his own party. If he isn't, he runs the risk of not only exposing the U.S. to Iranian attacks, but also alienating voters.
Millions flood the streets of Iran as tensions with US escalateJan. 7, 202002:00
Bolton says he's willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed
John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, said Monday he is willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.
The decision marks a significant, and potentially dramatic, development in the impeachment process that House Democrats set in motion just two weeks after Bolton left the White House on contentious terms with the president.
It’s also a reversal for Bolton, who previously said he would only testify before Congress if he is subpoenaed and a judge ordered him to defy the White House by appearing.
John Bolton says he will testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaedJan. 7, 202001:53
Australia races to strengthen fire defenses ahead of heat, wind later this week
Australian firefighters used a break from searing temperatures on Tuesday to strengthen containment lines around huge wildfires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis mounted.
The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.
So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.
"We need to remain vigilant," Andrew Crisp, Victoria state's emergency management commissioner, told reporters.
"We talk about benign conditions, and the fire is suppressed, but it is still there. It is still tinder dry."
As Australian wildfires rage on, rescuers race to save animalsJan. 7, 202001:49
China takes a 'promising' step toward recognizing same-sex marriage
China has taken a step forward to allow same-sex marriage, a move that could undo years of discrimination, delight rights activists and give new rights to the LGBTQ community "after years of hiding and struggling."
A body of the National People's Congress, the country's highest law-making institution, has publicly acknowledged petitions to legalize same-sex marriage, a rare development that has triggered a nationwide discussion of a topic that was once taboo.
- Harvey Weinstein was charged with sex crimes in Los Angeles on Monday. Jury selection in his criminal trial in New York begins today.
- No place like the State Department: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he won't be running for a Kansas Senate seat.
- Ikea agreed to pay $46 million to the family of a 2-year-old boy who was killed when a dresser tipped onto him.
- 76ers' Joel Embiid suffered a gruesome injury, and then returned to the court for a win.
- Greta Thunberg, 17, responded to comments from "Bat Out of Hell" singer Meat Loaf, 72, saying she's been "brainwashed."
THINK about it
Weinstein's criminal trial is starting today, but actress Caitlin Dulany writes that survivors like her have already made him pay.
Live BETTER
One woman dropped 50 pounds following the keto diet. Check out her recommendations for nearly 20 snack options that helped along the way.
One Goop thing
Netflix announced that the six-episode series on Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury lifestyle brand Goop will be released this month.
The announcement came with what some are calling a "terrifying" first trailer and poster.
The trailer teased exorcisms, psychedelics, psychic mediums and energy healing, with one woman claiming that she was able to complete years of therapy "in about five hours."
