Morning Rundown: Stampede at Soleimani funeral, Trump's Iran risk, Pompeo won't run for Senate, Australia wildfires

Stampede at Soleimani funeral kills dozens, Australia's race to contain fires and Bolton's change of heart: The Morning Rundown

The stampede broke out during the emotionally funeral procession in the military commander's hometown.
Image: The coffin of Gen. Qassem Soleimani is carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran
The coffin of Gen. Qassem Soleimani is carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran, on Tuesday.

By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

A stampede during the Iranian general's hometown funeral kills dozens, mixed messages out of the Pentagon on U.S. troop movements in Iraq and could China be moving closer to allowing same-sex marriage?

Here's what we're watching this morning.

Funeral of Soleimani postponed after dozens killed in stampede

A stampede erupted Tuesday at the funeral procession for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian commander killed in an American airstrike last week.

Officials said at least 32 people were killed and 190 injured during the massive funeral procession in Kerman, a day after a similar procession in the capital, Tehran.

Here are some of the other developments in the Iran crisis today:

Millions flood the streets of Iran as tensions with US escalate

Jan. 7, 202002:00

Bolton says he's willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, said Monday he is willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.

The decision marks a significant, and potentially dramatic, development in the impeachment process that House Democrats set in motion just two weeks after Bolton left the White House on contentious terms with the president.

It’s also a reversal for Bolton, who previously said he would only testify before Congress if he is subpoenaed and a judge ordered him to defy the White House by appearing.

John Bolton says he will testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Jan. 7, 202001:53

Australia races to strengthen fire defenses ahead of heat, wind later this week

Australian firefighters used a break from searing temperatures on Tuesday to strengthen containment lines around huge wildfires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis mounted.

The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.

So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

"We need to remain vigilant," Andrew Crisp, Victoria state's emergency management commissioner, told reporters.

"We talk about benign conditions, and the fire is suppressed, but it is still there. It is still tinder dry."

As Australian wildfires rage on, rescuers race to save animals

Jan. 7, 202001:49

China takes a 'promising' step toward recognizing same-sex marriage

China has taken a step forward to allow same-sex marriage, a move that could undo years of discrimination, delight rights activists and give new rights to the LGBTQ community "after years of hiding and struggling."

A body of the National People's Congress, the country's highest law-making institution, has publicly acknowledged petitions to legalize same-sex marriage, a rare development that has triggered a nationwide discussion of a topic that was once taboo.

After decades of discrimination, China may be on the cusp of legalizing same-sex marriage.

Plus

THINK about it

Weinstein's criminal trial is starting today, but actress Caitlin Dulany writes that survivors like her have already made him pay.

Live BETTER

One woman dropped 50 pounds following the keto diet. Check out her recommendations for nearly 20 snack options that helped along the way.

