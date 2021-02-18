Good morning, NBC News readers.

Texas water shortage adds to power crisis as new winter storm moves in

As large parts of Texas wake up to another day of a power crisis amid still-frigid winter weather, issues with water systems have added to the misery for much of the state's population.

Scores of Texans were under notices to boil tap water before drinking it after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure, caused blackouts and froze water pipes. And another storm is on the way.

Prominent conservative politicians and media personalities were quick to blame renewable energy for the state's energy crisis. But experts and industry data suggest that natural gas, Texas' dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected.

Texans have become increasingly desperate for help, seeking shelter in churches and burning furniture to generate heat. A Houston resident resorted to melting snow for water and lighting birthday candles to get some light into her home.

The storms have played a role in at least 35 deaths in eight states.

Democrats prepare for Covid relief battle as U.S. life expectancy plunges

While the American public were watching an impeachment trial, Democratic-led committees were quietly advancing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, hoping to deliver a bill to his desk by their self-imposed mid-March deadline.

Biden's push for Covid-19 assistance comes as life expectancy in the U.S. experienced its biggest drop since World War II in the first half of 2020 — a staggering figure highlighting the pandemic's toll on American lives.

Should the bill reach the Senate, Democrats will need to keep all 50 of their senators on board as they're unlikely to get bipartisan support. The biggest intra-party fight is likely to be over the minimum wage.

The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and the FBI have launched a preliminary investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of Covid-19 nursing home deaths.

Trading hot stocks like GameStop can be fun until you look under the surface. Key players from last month's rally are set to testify on Capitol Hill later today.

Some retirement communities are luring new residents on the promise of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dubai princess 'hostage' video shines a light on human rights record behind the Arab nation's sunny facade.

The discovery of signs of life on Mars would permanently change humanity’s view of its own importance, writes Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI institute, in an opinion piece.

Watch live: The NASA Perseverance rover is expected to land on Mars after a seven month journey around 5:30pm ET.

Some people are considering forming "immunity bubbles," a new twist on pandemic pods, as a safe way to interact with vaccinated peers.

Doctors share expert tips and guidance on how to buy safe and effective hand sanitizer — a quick-to-sell-out staple since the pandemic took hold.

From the producers of Dateline:NBC's new true-crime documentary series, “the Widower”takes viewers behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon.

Into America’s Black History Month: Explore the forgotten legacy of editor and novelist Jessie Redmond Fauset.

The winter storm that has brought historic cold to Texas is also being felt by wild animals. At least 2,500 cold-stunned sea turtles have been rescued on South Padre Island, Texas, and transported to warmer facilities for critical care.

