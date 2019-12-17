Good morning, NBC News readers.
House Democrats are inching closer to impeaching President Donald Trump, an Army Facebook post featuring a Nazi war criminal sparks outrage and meet the 11-year-old black ballerina making history in "The Nutcracker."
Trump-district Democrats move impeachment closer to finish line
One by one, House Democrats representing conservative-leaning districts won by President Donald Trump in 2016 have come out in support of impeachment.
By Monday evening, 15 of the 31 Trump-district Democrats had committed to voting for impeachment. The wave of announcements from Democrats in swing districts has all but ensured that Trump will become the third president impeached by the House, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis.
It’s yet to be seen if the lawmakers will pay a political price for their stance in the future. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., received both cheers from supporters of her decision and boos from Trump backers at a raucous town hall meeting Monday as she explained her decision to support impeaching the president.
"I want people to think about where we will be if it becomes normal to ask foreign governments to intervene in our political process," the freshman lawmaker said.
The full House vote is expected Wednesday.
House committee set to vote on impeachment proceduresDec. 17, 201901:49
Will Democrats beat GOP again in 'dark money' donations in 2020?
For years, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party has railed against anonymous campaign contributions from billionaires and corporations.
Despite the rhetoric, as 2020 nears, Democrats may be on track to beat the Republicans at the "dark money" game for the second national election in a row — and Republicans are nervous.
"We invented this model, and now everyone is doing it," said a veteran Republican strategist who did not want to be named.
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max plane next month
Production of the planes, which were grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, will remain on hiatus until regulators determine when they can be certified and returned to service, Boeing said in a statement.
"Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority," Boeing said in a statement Monday evening. "As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service. We remain fully committed to supporting this process."
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max planes in JanuaryDec. 17, 201902:31
- An Army Facebook post about the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge featuring a Nazi war criminal sparked fierce backlash.
- The family of the slain Barnard student says an NYPD union boss blamed her for her own murder.
- Congress approved millions for gun safety research for the first time in decades.
- Rick Gates, the former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and ex-business partner of Paul Manafort, faces sentencing today.
- Italian soccer has been condemned for using monkey paintings in an anti-racism campaign.
- Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record for all-time touchdown passes as the Saints crushed the Colts 34-7.
- Done in a Datsun: A man roasted a slab of pork inside an old car amid Australia's record-breaking heat wave.
Bernie Sanders is Jewish, liberal and probably anti-Semitic, according to the right, Noah Berlatsky writes in an opinion piece.
18 last-minute gift ideas for anyone left on your holiday list
In the 65 years the New York City Ballet has been producing “The Nutcracker,” Charlotte Nebres is the first black ballerina to play the role of Marie.
The confident and poised 11-year-old is undaunted at center stage of the wold famous Lincoln Center. She told NBC News' Rehema Ellis it's because she was destined to dance.
"I started dancing when I — before I was born. So I was in my mother's tummy," Nebres said with a laugh.
And her message to other children who see her performance at New York's famed Lincoln Center?
"I want them to think that they can do that too."
11-year-old black ballerina makes history in ‘The Nutcracker’Dec. 17, 201901:26
