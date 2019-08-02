Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
Here's what we're watching today.
'Not afraid to fight': China shoots back after Trump deepens trade war
China shot back on Friday after Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports starting next month.
The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman called Trump's move a "serious violation" and warned Beijing would have to take "necessary countermeasures" if the tariffs were imposed.
The trade war between China and the U.S., the world's two largest economies, has rocked markets across the world for the last year and a half.
Trump's latest move seems to have been borne out of frustration with the lack of progress in trade talks with Beijing.
Lone black Republican in the House says he's out
Texas Rep. Will Hurd, the only black Republican in the House of Representatives, announced Thursday evening he would not be seeking re-election.
He is the sixth GOP member of the House in less than two weeks to announce they would not be running for re-election.
The three-time Congressman was notably one of only four Republicans in the House to vote in favor of a resolution last month that condemned Trump's "racist comments" about four Democratic congresswomen of color.
Meantime, Trump seemed to dial back his attacks on the "the squad" at his campaign rally in Cincinnati last night.
Clean Water case ferments trouble for craft breweries and environmentalists
Beer is mostly water — more than 90 percent, in some cases. Which is why the craft brewing industry is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration’s attempt to deregulate the 1972 Clean Water Act.
Sixty craft breweries from across the country have joined environmental advocates who are fighting the deregulation attempt in a case before the Supreme Court.
They say that weakening the protections around American waterways directly threatens their livelihoods as well as one of America's favorite drinks.
The Week in Pictures
See more of the most striking images from the last week here.
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- Hours before embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigns, Puerto Rico has no succession plan.
- Kennedy family faces tragedy once again: RFK's 22-year-old granddaughter was found dead at the family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
- Saudi Arabia has loosened restrictions on women with a new law that will allow them to travel without male consent.
THINK about it
We can’t turn off feelings of embarrassment or failure, but we can change how we process them — and make molehills out of mountains, Sian Beilock, a cognitive scientist and the president of Barnard College at Columbia University, writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
Potentially habitable "super-Earth" discovered just 31 light-years away.
Live BETTER
Chill out in August with this 31-day yoga routine.
Quote of the day
"We don't want to fight, but we are not afraid to fight."
— Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in response to the announcement of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
One wacky thing
Doctors removed 526 "tooth-like structures" from a 7-year-old boy's mouth in India.
The boy's parents took him to the dentist because they feared a swelling in his jaw might be cancer.
Much to their surprise, the oral pathologists discovered what they described as a "well-defined bag-like mass" full of the unusual teeth.
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
We'd love to hear what you think of the Morning Rundown. If you have 5 minutes, can you please click here to give us your feedback. Thank you!
Otherwise, if you have any comments, feel free to drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Have a great weekend!
Thanks, Petra