Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
President Donald Trump changed his tone on China again, saying Beijing wants to negotiate a trade deal at the G-7 summit in France on Monday.
Here's what we're watching today.
Trump says China wants 'to do something very, very badly'
Trump said U.S. and Chinese officials spoke Sunday and he is optimistic China wants to make a deal after the trade war between the two countries escalated in recent days.
"They want to make a deal," Trump told reporters Monday at the G-7 summit. "That’s a great thing."
His comments signaled a change of tone toward Beijing. Trump called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "great leader" on Monday after referring to him as an "enemy" of the United States in a tweet on Friday.
The conversations Sunday between the Chinese and U.S. were the first since each lobbed a new round of tariffs at each other last week — sending the stock market tumbling.
All eyes will be on the financial markets today. U.S. stock futures pointed to a recovery Monday morning with Dow futures jumping more than 100 points.
Trump, China signal possible breakthrough in trade warAug. 26, 201901:38
Trump says Macron sought his approval for Iran minister's G-7 visit
In another diplomatic wrinkle, Trump denied being caught off guard by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's presence at the world leaders' meeting in Biarritz, France.
White House aides said Sunday they were blindsided by the unanticipated visitor, and that some were furious at the French over the move.
But the president said he wasn't surprised by it because French President Emmanuel Macron had sought his approval in advance.
“He asked me,” Trump told reporters Monday. “I don’t consider that disrespectful at all."
Meantime, Trump also said the his Miami resort would be a "great location" for next year's G-7, which the U.S. is set to host.
"We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it," the president said of the Trump National Doral resort.
Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane by the time it reaches Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Dorian is on a path that could send it crashing into Puerto Rico as a hurricane by midweek.
Forecasters stressed that the storm's path could shift markedly, but the forecast projections late Sunday afternoon suggested Dorian would be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Caribbean island Wednesday.
The U.S. territory remains in crisis almost two years after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people in September 2017.
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to strengthen to hurricaneAug. 26, 201901:13
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- Former GOP congressman and conservative radio host Joe Walsh announced he is running for president.
- "Watch out world! We are back!": Joe Arpaio, the 87-year-old former sheriff convicted of criminal contempt and pardoned by Trump, said he's running for his old job.
- As Hong Kong protests turn violent, one man is fighting to preserve the middle ground.
- Bali is fighting back as tons of floating plastic threaten to spoil its once-pristine paradise.
THINK about it
Why should MTV host the Video Music Awards when it doesn't even show music videos anymore?
Science + Tech = MACH
Robots will take over the world one day soon, famed British environmentalist and futurist James Lovelock says in his new book, "Novacene."
Live BETTER
Better than takeout: Four late-summer pizzas you can make at home in minutes.
Quote of the day
"If the forest is gone, people will also end."
— Ajareaty Waiapi, a female indigenous chief and grandmother on a mission to save Brazil's rainforests.
One fun thing
Can God be found via a carnival ride?
The Church of England hopes so.
“Our hope is that it will bring a very different audience into the cathedral,” said the Very Rev. Jane Hedges, dean of Norwich's Cathedral. She was still a bit flushed and breathless after christening the huge carnival slide in the middle of her ancient church with the first ride earlier this month.
“I mean, look around now, there’s a lot of young people.”
Prayer time or playtime? Amusements installed inside famed cathedralsAug. 14, 201901:44
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox daily, please sign-up here.
Thanks, Petra