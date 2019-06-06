Breaking News Emails
Seventy-five years ago they stormed the beaches of Normandy in the largest amphibious and airborne invasion in history.
Today, D-Day veterans returned to Normandy and world leaders gathered to honor the sacrifices of the thousands who fought to help turn the tide of World War II.
Last remaining D-Day vets return as humble heroes to the beaches of Normandy
Most were little more than boys when they fought in one of the greatest battles in modern history and turned the Nazi tide. And now they are back. At the 75th anniversary celebrations of the D-Day landings, the last few remaining World War II veterans have been treated like rock stars by tourists and locals.
Arnold Raymond “Ray” Lambert, 98, shrugged off the bravery he showed that day as a medic in the 16th Infantry Regiment of the Army’s First Division.
“We knew that in order to stop Hitler and get rid of the evil things he was doing, we had to fight,” he said.
President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders honored the veterans during a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery today.
'The glory of the republic:' Trump honors D-Day veteransJune 6, 201902:25
75 Years Ago: Photos from the D-Day invasion
See a slideshow of archival images from the D-Day invasion.
U.S. and Mexico fail to reach deal as tariff deadline looms
In high stakes talks, American and Mexican negotiators failed to reach a deal Wednesday to prevent punitive U.S. tariffs from going into effect over border security.
Trump sparked the last-minute meeting between the two countries after announcing that the United States would impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods starting next month, saying the sweeping tariffs would rise monthly "until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory."
New figures from Customs and Border officials show that a record number of undocumented immigrants were stopped while crossing the border illegally in May.
Meantime, the Trump administration is cutting education, legal services and recreation at migrant children shelters, citing the spike in the number of children in custody.
How new tariffs on Mexican goods could impact everyday AmericansJune 5, 201901:15
Trump promised to put 'American truckers first.' Drivers say he hasn't delivered.
"America first means putting American truckers first," the president said at an October 2017 event in Pennsylvania, where he touted the Republican tax bill ahead of its passage.
But a number of truck drivers, in interviews with NBC News, said that same tax bill is hurting their wallets.
"I've seen an $8,000 increase in my taxes this year," trucker Richard Robinson said.
- They watched Russia try to sway voters in 2016. Now, they have 45 ideas to avoid a repeat.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Trump "would be carried out in handcuffs" if he were anybody else and took aim at Biden's stance on abortion during an MSNBC town hall in Indiana.
- Look up: Amazon says its new drone delivery will fly "within months."
Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort may be transferred to New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail to await trial on state-level fraud charges. He will be held alone for his protection, but officials have argued that it won't be "solitary confinement."
Chandra Bozelko and Ryan Lo, who spent more than 18 months living under similar conditions, write in an opinion piece that no matter what you call it, the isolation amounts to torture.
China recently unveiled a prototype for a new high-speed train that will "float" over tracks to hit 370 miles an hour.
Think of the last conversation you had with someone you just met. Did certain moments feel awkward? Here's how to do it better, according to science.
"We have, I hope, learned what can happen to a country like Germany, with its wonderful talents, if their worst people are allowed to be in control."
— Alvan Markle III, a 100-year-old D-Day veteran.
Yeti persisted.
An Oregon man intent on proving the existence of the mythical creatures known as Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Abominable Snowman and Yeti, managed to get the FBI to test hair and tissue samples in 1976 that he believed might help his case, according to newly released records.
The man who spurred that analysis, 93-year-old Peter Byrne, told CNBC on Wednesday that he still hasn’t given up hope of proving that Bigfoot is a real — if exceedingly rare — creature.
“It’s a great challenge,” he said.
