The House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him only the third president in U.S. history to face such censure.
Trump's impeachment sets stage for Senate trial
The House votes on the two articles of impeachment were largely along party lines — reflecting the polarization of American politics during Trump's presidency.
No Republicans voted against Trump. Only two Democrats, Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., and Collin Peterson, D-Minn., voted against the article on abuse of power. A third Democrat, Jared Golden, D-Maine, joined them in voting against obstruction of Congress.
Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat running for president, was the sole lawmaker to vote "present" on both articles.
The House debate ahead of the votes had something for everyone: Solemnity, anger and plenty of hyperbole. After hours of debate, here are some of the standout lines.
The votes set the stage for a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate on whether to remove the president from office which had been expected to begin early in the new year.
But, Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bit of uncertainty on timing Wednesday. She said the House will delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until rules are established for the trial.
Pelosi excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for saying he would coordinate with the White House counsel during the coming trial, which she likened to the foreman of a jury's being in "cahoots" with the defendant's attorney.
'It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached, Trump says at rally
While House Democrats exercised their unique authority to impeach the president, Trump took to the stage in Battle Creek, Michigan, for a boisterous political rally.
Accusing Democrats of "declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter," he characterized their support for his impeachment as an "eternal mark of shame."
He also took time out of his more than two hour speech —his longest rally speech ever — to make a macabre joke about the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell.
The quip about Dingell was met with both laughs and groans, given his legacy as the longest serving member of Congress who represented Michigan for more than 59 years. (Video)
News Analysis: While the president and GOP loyalists insist he is a blameless victim in the impeachment saga, there will now be a big black asterisk emblazoned next to his name in the ledger of American history, writes NBC's Jonathan Allen.
Just off a bustling interstate near the border between Nebraska and Iowa, a 2,800-square-foot American flag flies over the squat office park that is home to Election Systems & Software LLC.
The nondescript name and building match the relative anonymity of the company, more commonly known as ES&S, which has operated in obscurity for years despite its central role in U.S. elections. Nearly half of all Americans who vote in the 2020 election will use one of its devices.
That’s starting to change. A new level of scrutiny of the U.S. election system, spurred by Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, has put ES&S in the political spotlight.
That has led to calls for ES&S and its competitors to reveal details about their ownership and the origins of the parts that make up their machines, some of which come from China.
Putin calls Trump impeachment 'domestic political infighting'
Russia's Vladimir Putin called Trump's impeachment a “continuation of domestic political infighting" as he spoke with reporters during his annual marathon press conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Asked about the impeachment vote, Putin said he didn't think that Trump's presidency was over, noting that the trial has still go to through the Senate, where Republicans have a majority.
“I doubt they will want to expel from power their party representative based on what I think are absolutely made-up reasons,” he said. "But your Congressmen know better,” he added sarcastically.
Brexit: Boris Johnson will pass a deal this week but E.U. divorce isn't 'done'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks certain to finally pass a Brexit deal in Parliament on Friday after years of political deadlock, a huge symbolic moment that will ensure Britain leaves the European Union next month.
So Brexit will be "done," right?
The most likely answer is no.
Britain appears headed for at least another 12 months of potentially tortuous negotiations over the terms of its departure from the European Union.
Plus
- A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional.
- Trump ally Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., announced that he won't run for re-election next year.
- New York City was hit by a snow squall. Wait, what's a snow squall.
- Famed American ballet dancer Misty Copeland is calling out Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for wearing blackface in some performances instead of hiring dancers of color. So far, the troupe is not listening.
After Trump impeachment vote in the House, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats have one card left, Kurt Bardella writes in an opinion piece.
How to avoid becoming a victim of a holiday scam.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" the final installment in the nine-part film series, has to pull off a high-wire act like few Hollywood blockbusters.
It must neatly conclude a sequel trilogy and crown a 42-year-old franchise, taking viewers on a thrilling adventure that feels fresh but runs the risk of angering fans if it sharply deviates from codified "Star Wars" mythology.
"The movie faces a pretty tall task," said Dan Betters, a pastor at a Presbyterian church in Delaware who in his spare time dresses up as bounty hunter Boba Fett and Darth Vader.
"Can they wrap up nine movies in one storyline where it's all cohesive? I think it's possible, but who knows."
