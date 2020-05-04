Good morning, NBC News readers.
President Donald Trump revised his estimate for the number of Americans that could die from the coronavirus as more than half the country's states reopen for business.
Trump says as many as 100,000 Americans could die from coronavirus pandemic
President Trump warned that the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 100,000 — revising upwards his estimate on the number of people the outbreak could kill by tens of thousands.
"We're going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That's a horrible thing. We shouldn't lose one person out of this," the president said of the death toll during a Fox News virtual town hall on Sunday evening.
He also promised that a vaccine would be available this year, contrary to the predictions of senior scientific advisors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 67,000, according to NBC News' latest count.
Nevertheless, many Americans welcomed the arrival of warm weather over the weekend and sought relief from the coronavirus restrictions outdoors — crowding beaches and parks — whether lockdowns had been lifted or not.
As of Monday, 32 states will be partially open for business, with more set to join them during the next week.
The reopenings come as Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, expressed dismay over the anti-lockdown protesters not practicing social distancing.
"It's devastatingly worrisome to me personally, because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a comorbid condition and they have a serious or a very ... unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of [their] lives," Birx said. "So we need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent.
- Italy, one of Europe's worst hit countries, began to reopen on Monday, with 4 million people returning to work.
- The Swiss drugmaker Roche has won emergency approval from the FDA for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus.
- A Department of Homeland Security report says China hid coronavirus' severity [A DHS report says China hid coronavirus' severity in order to hoard medical supplies.]in order to hoard medical supplies.
- Boris Johnson has heralded Britain's coronavirus successes. The numbers tell a different story.
A mother and daughter shared a hospital room, fighting coronavirus until the end
Glenda Johnson and her 83-year-old mother, Linda Hopkins, both fell ill with the coronavirus in March.
When their symptoms worsened, they went to a hospital near their Detroit home. They were eventually moved to the same room, where Glenda improved and Linda grew sicker.
"It was a blessing, a bittersweet blessing," Glenda said, "that we both got it and we were there together."
How will colleges recover from coronavirus? Campuses that survived disasters offer clues
Even before the coronavirus brought a halt to in-person classes nationwide this spring, some colleges and universities had confronted climate-linked natural disasters with similarly dramatic effects.
The fires, hurricanes, floods and other emergencies that have been occurring with increasing frequency do not only threaten lives and homes — but also colleges and universities across the country.
Administrators from some of those institutions hope to share some of their hard-learned lessons with other schools facing an uncertain future.
"All of us have learned that no one is immune," said Marvin Pratt, director of environmental health and safety at California State University, Chico, which was closed for two weeks by the 2018 Camp fire.
Thousands of captive tigers in U.S at risk of coronavirus
What's next, social distancing for big cats? Zookeepers demanding personal protective equipment?
In a word, yes. COVID-19, the illness that has cut a swath through the globe's human population, is threatening tigers and lions, experts say.
Those at greatest risk of catching the virus, according to animal welfare experts, are the thousands of tigers living in unregulated zoos and private captivityacross the United States.
More than 5,000 tigers live in captivity in the U.S., with as few as 6 percent of them in accredited zoos — the fruits of an illicit market that was placed under global scrutiny by the Netflix documentary "Tiger King."
- Indivisible, the progressive group never keen on Joe Biden, endorses the former VP.
- J. Crew filed for bankruptcy as the retailer known for its preppy look succumbed to COVID-19 fallout.
- Biden accuser Tara Reade said she's "not sure" what the complaint she claims was filed with Senate says.
- Wasn't a global pandemic enough? Now a giant "murder hornet" invasion has become the latest 2020 concern.
HBO's disturbing new true crime docuseries proves how little black lives matter, Ronda Racha Penrice writes in an opinion piece.
