Trump's State of the Union, Iowa caucus partial results and coronavirus cruise ship concerns: The Morning Rundown

While the word "impeachment" wasn't in the president's remarks, the partisan rancor was palpable.
Image: Donald Trump
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.Leah Millis / AFP - Getty Images, Pool

By Petra Cahill

Good morning, NBC News readers.

President Donald Trump's defiant State of the Union address, the Iowa caucus results and more Americans flown out of Wuhan, China, the center of the coronavirus epidemic.

Here's what we're watching this Wednesday morning.

Trump touts economy, ignores impeachment in State of Union

On the eve of his likely acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump delivered a boastful State of the Union address touting a robust U.S. economy nine months ahead of Election Day.

The unusual speech mixed reality TV-style theatrics — from reuniting military families to giving a Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh — with overt partisan appeals.

While the word "impeachment" wasn't in the president's remarks, the partisan rancor was palpable from the start.

After Republicans chanted "four more years" as Trump entered the chamber, the president declined to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's outstretched hand and then she ripped up a copy of the speech from the podium as it ended.

Afterward, Pelosi said she tore up the speech because "it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative."

Must-see moments from Trump's State of the Union address

Feb. 5, 202003:20

Partial Iowa caucus results show Buttigieg and Sanders in lead

The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday released partial results from Monday night's caucuses after a lengthy delay caused by a "coding issue" with an app used to report the data.

The partial results, which come from each of the state's 99 counties but are inconclusive, show former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the front of the pack.

Notably, the partial results show former Vice President Joe Biden, the national front-runner, trailing the leaders.

While Iowa’s vote count was a debacle for Democrats, Biden may benefit from all the chaos, NBC's David Wasserman writes in a news analysis.

Pete Buttigieg holds slim lead in partial results from chaotic Iowa caucuses

Feb. 5, 202001:48

More Americans extracted from Wuhan, China, the center of the coronavirus epidemic

Hundreds of U.S. nationals have been extracted from locked-down Wuhan, China, the center of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and are en route to the United States on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said.

The global death toll has risen to 492 as confirmed cases reach more than 24,000 in mainland China.

Cruise ships have come under close scrutiny over infection fears — one with 3,600 people has been quarantined in Hong Kong.

Get the latest updates on the outbreak and the global response here.

Americans fleeing coronavirus arrive in US; young child is quarantined

Feb. 5, 202001:37

Plus

THINK about it

Should the Senate censure Trump? Ask Andrew Jackson how that worked out, historian Andrew Burstein writes in an opinion piece.

