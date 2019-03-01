Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
The fallout continues from President Donald Trump's failed North Korea summit. Bryce Harper signs a record-breaking deal with the Phillies. And get ready to meet Bernie Sanders 2.0.
Here's what we're watching today.
Analysis: Trump learns the limits of personal power
Trump touched down in Washington having endured what may have been one of the worst weeks of his presidency, concentrated in just a few harrowing days, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis.
And NBC News' Andrea Mitchell writes that the warning signs were clear: Trump's North Korea summit was doomed from the start.
With tighter border restrictions, more migrants are trying to sneak through illegally
Immigration lawyers and rights advocates say migrants are opting to cross illegally because word has spread that people now have to wait months in dangerous Mexican border cities before asking for asylum at a legal port of entry.
Two DHS officials told NBC News that there are no plans to send asylum-seekers back across the border if they are caught crossing illegally, primarily because the Mexican government lacks the infrastructure to shelter them at what are often remote points.
Get ready to meet Bernie 2.0
You may think you already know Bernie Sanders.
But when he officially launches his 2020 campaign this weekend it won't be in Iowa or New Hampshire, or his home state of Vermont — but in Brooklyn and Chicago, two important locations tied to a personal history that he rarely shares.
That's about to change. He’s now mining his past as he re-introduces himself to America.
Analysis: R. Kelly’s arrest isn’t the end. #MeToo still needs to reckon with abuse of black girls.
What would it take for America to confront its ugliest and most complicated attitudes toward race, gender and sex?
That’s the question on activists’ minds after the arrest of R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges, as they seek to extend the #MeToo movement fully to black women and girls, NBC News’ Janell Ross writes.
The Week in Pictures
From Michael Cohen testifying on the Hill to Trump and Kim breaking bread in Hanoi, check out some of the most striking images from the last week.
- Trump overruled security officials to demand that his son-in-law Jared Kushner get top-secret clearance, according to a report.
- The U.S. is hunting Osama bin Laden's son and will pay up to $1 million for info on his whereabouts.
- That extra weekend snooze may be adding to your waistline, a new study finds.
- $330 million for Bryce Harper? Heck, the Phillies are getting a bargain, NBC Sports Craig Calcaterra argues.
Could fusion be the key to powering our future?
Scientists think it could be, if they can solve one last questionFeb. 28, 201905:16
THINK about it
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's line of questioning during the Cohen hearing should serve as a reminder to Trump that special counsel Robert Mueller isn't the only investigator he needs to worry about, writes Kurt Bardella, a former spokesman and senior adviser for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
Science + Tech = MACH
Civilization's backup: A 30-million-page archive of human knowledge etched into a DVD-size metal disc has been sent to the moon.
Known as the Lunar Library, the repository is meant to ensure that our distant descendants never lose humanity's collective wisdom.
Live BETTER
Many female athletes struggle with eating disorders. These women want to change that.
Quote of the day
"It is inconceivable that such a high-profile American prisoner like Otto Warmbier, that Kim Jong Un would not know."
— Former Gov. Bill Richardson, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration, on Trump's claim that the North Korean dictator had no knowledge of the horrific treatment the American student Warmbier suffered in his country.
In memoriam: Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn dies at 89
The pianist, composer and conductor's' broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music.
Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany and became as close to a household name as anyone in his field — his fame burnished by five marriages, including to actress Mia Farrow.
Previn was known for his versatility and won four Oscars before abandoning Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.
"I don't ever consciously change gears when I play jazz or classical," he once said. "It's all music."
Flashback: Andre Previn speaks with Katie Couric on 'Today' in 1991Feb. 28, 201902:55
