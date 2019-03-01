Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 1, 2019, 1:15 PM GMT By Petra Cahill

The fallout continues from President Donald Trump's failed North Korea summit. Bryce Harper signs a record-breaking deal with the Phillies. And get ready to meet Bernie Sanders 2.0.

Analysis: Trump learns the limits of personal power

Trump touched down in Washington having endured what may have been one of the worst weeks of his presidency, concentrated in just a few harrowing days, NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in a news analysis.

And NBC News' Andrea Mitchell writes that the warning signs were clear: Trump's North Korea summit was doomed from the start.

With tighter border restrictions, more migrants are trying to sneak through illegally

Immigration lawyers and rights advocates say migrants are opting to cross illegally because word has spread that people now have to wait months in dangerous Mexican border cities before asking for asylum at a legal port of entry.

Two DHS officials told NBC News that there are no plans to send asylum-seekers back across the border if they are caught crossing illegally, primarily because the Mexican government lacks the infrastructure to shelter them at what are often remote points.

One advocate said nine out of 10 immigrants she spoke to in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody told her they made the choice to cross illegally after other migrants told them the line to enter legally would mean a long wait in a dangerous place. Pedro Pardo / AFP/Getty Images file

Get ready to meet Bernie 2.0

You may think you already know Bernie Sanders.

But when he officially launches his 2020 campaign this weekend it won't be in Iowa or New Hampshire, or his home state of Vermont — but in Brooklyn and Chicago, two important locations tied to a personal history that he rarely shares.

That's about to change. He’s now mining his past as he re-introduces himself to America.

Analysis: R. Kelly’s arrest isn’t the end. #MeToo still needs to reckon with abuse of black girls.

What would it take for America to confront its ugliest and most complicated attitudes toward race, gender and sex?

That’s the question on activists’ minds after the arrest of R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges, as they seek to extend the #MeToo movement fully to black women and girls, NBC News’ Janell Ross writes.

The Week in Pictures

Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Wednesday. Evan Vucci / AP

From Michael Cohen testifying on the Hill to Trump and Kim breaking bread in Hanoi, check out some of the most striking images from the last week.

Could fusion be the key to powering our future?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's line of questioning during the Cohen hearing should serve as a reminder to Trump that special counsel Robert Mueller isn't the only investigator he needs to worry about, writes Kurt Bardella, a former spokesman and senior adviser for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Civilization's backup: A 30-million-page archive of human knowledge etched into a DVD-size metal disc has been sent to the moon.

Known as the Lunar Library, the repository is meant to ensure that our distant descendants never lose humanity's collective wisdom.

Many female athletes struggle with eating disorders. These women want to change that.

Alexis Fairbanks, Samantha Strong and Heather Caplan are enlisting parents, coaches and doctors — and the rest of us — to help start a conversation. Katherine Frey / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

"It is inconceivable that such a high-profile American prisoner like Otto Warmbier, that Kim Jong Un would not know."

— Former Gov. Bill Richardson, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration, on Trump's claim that the North Korean dictator had no knowledge of the horrific treatment the American student Warmbier suffered in his country.

In memoriam: Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn dies at 89

The pianist, composer and conductor's' broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany and became as close to a household name as anyone in his field — his fame burnished by five marriages, including to actress Mia Farrow.

Previn was known for his versatility and won four Oscars before abandoning Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor.

"I don't ever consciously change gears when I play jazz or classical," he once said. "It's all music."

