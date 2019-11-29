Good morning, NBC News readers.
Hope you had a lovely Thanksgiving. Here's what we're watching today.
Trump says U.S. has restarted talks with Taliban
President Donald Trump announced that talks with the Taliban had restarted after an unexpected trip to Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with U.S. troops.
Trump served Thanksgiving dinner to troops at Bagram Airfield, the largest base for American forces in Afghanistan, before discussing negotiations with the militant group.
"The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them," Trump said during an appearance with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani.
Trump's comments come less than three months after the previous discussions were scuttled. They raise hopes that there will soon be a negotiated end to America’s longest war.
"We will see if the Taliban wants to make a deal. If they do, they do. If they don't, they don't. We were getting close," the president told the troops.
There are around 13,000 U.S. personnel currently stationed in Afghanistan. Trump added that they are bringing down that number "substantially."
Trump surprises troops in Afghanistan on ThanksgivingNov. 28, 201901:39
Some nursing homes are illegally evicting elderly and disabled residents who can’t afford to pay
Thousands of Americans get booted from nursing homes each year against their wishes.
The patients often get discharged or evicted when their Medicare benefits dry up — without realizing they have a right to appeal a Medicare decision, or to apply for Medicaid.
"Most people don’t even know they have rights," a vice president at the AARP Foundation said.
It's a humiliating experience for many at a time when they are least capable of dealing with it.
"You’re just a piece of garbage," one evicted nursing home resident said. "They’ll kick you right out on the curb."
Dumped: Nursing home evictions a reality for some poor patientsNov. 26, 201914:03
What to buy (and what not to) on Black Friday
Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably noticed today is that day, the annual retail extravaganza: Black Friday.
We consulted some experts to help you navigate the chaos, land actual deals and maximize your savings. Check out our handy guide here.
Black Friday expected to generate record sales from holiday shoppersNov. 29, 201902:00
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- The DOJ's inspector general draft report concludes that the FBI didn't spy on Trump's 2016 campaign.
- Acclaimed American free solo climber Brad Gobright died in a climbing accident.
- A fire at an Ohio wildlife park killed 10 animals, including giraffes and bongos.
THINK about it
Giving thanks on Thanksgiving should mean keeping our promises to Native Americans, Byron L. Dorgan writes in an opinion piece.
Live BETTER
How a new tradition completely transformed what Thanksgiving means to one family.
One fun thing
Thor, the bulldog, beat out more than 2,000 other dogs for Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show.
The competition took place on Nov. 16 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, but the results were kept secret until the show aired Thursday on NBC.
"I love this dog," trainer Eduardo Paris of Houston said of Thor, a 2-year-old, 60-pound fella who was born in Lima, Peru, and is owned by Kara Gordon of Midland, Pennsylvania.
"He's not just one piece, He's many pieces together — what makes him move like a dream," Paris said.
Meet Thor, a very good boy, and Best in ShowNov. 29, 201900:44
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra