Breaking News Emails
Good morning, NBC News readers.
President Donald Trump essentially put a hold on any bipartisan legislation if Democrats continue to investigate him; the man known as "American Taliban" is due to be released from prison, and one homeless teen is headed to college after graduating as his high school's valedictorian.
Here's what we're watching today.
Trump says he won't work with Democrats until they end 'phony investigations'
The president walked out of an infrastructure meeting with Democratic congressional leaders after three minutes on Wednesday, announcing that he would not work with them as long as they persist in investigating him.
In a hastily called Rose Garden news conference, Trump attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi for accusing him of engaging in a "cover-up" earlier in the day.
"I don't do cover-ups," he said, with a sign that read "No Collusion, No Obstruction" and listed statistics about the costs of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
During his press conference, Trump essentially put a freeze on any efforts at bipartisan legislation over the next 18 months.
NBC News' Jonathan Allen writes in an analysis that Trump's message boiled down to: Stop the probes, or I won’t work with you.
But his hopes for a speedy conclusion to the investigations were handed another blow Wednesday.
A federal judge ruled that two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, can hand over his financial documents in response to congressional subpoenas.
'American Taliban' set to be released from prison despite concerns he still holds extremist views
John Walker Lindh, the American captured fighting with the Afghan Taliban two months after the 9/11 attacks, is set to be released from prison Thursday amid concerns among U.S. authorities that he remains a potentially violent Islamic extremist, current and former officials told NBC News.
The man known as "American Taliban" has served 17 years of a 20-year sentence and will be released for good behavior, as is standard in the federal system.
But a 2015 handwritten letter by Lindh to NBC's Los Angeles station KNBC, revealed for the first time Wednesday, has raised fresh concerns about his extremist views.
In the letter he expressed support for ISIS, saying the terror group that beheaded Americans was "doing a spectacular job."
Three killed as storm system rips through Missouri
A deadly storm system swept across Missouri on Wednesday, killing at least three people in the southwestern part of the state and causing extensive damage and injuring multiple people in the capital city.
A tornado struck Jefferson City shortly before midnight.
Authorities are still assessing the damage, but video footage showed twisted wreckage and flattened buildings in the wake of the violent storms.
Deadly tornadoes leave path of destruction in MidwestMay 23, 201901:49
Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.
Plus
- Voting has started in the most divisive European Union elections in a generation.
- The last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the U.S. has been positively identified and verified by researchers on Alabama's coast.
- Lawmakers accused the World Health Organization of helping Purdue Pharma spread the opioid epidemic around the world.
- Michael Avenatti was charged with stealing almost $300,000 from Stormy Daniels.
- The redesign of the $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman will no longer be unveiled in 2020, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
THINK about it
Uber and Lyft drivers are showing that community is more powerful than technology, Sabrina Hersi Issa, a human rights technologist, writes in an opinion piece.
Science + Tech = MACH
Rising sea levels could swamp major cities and displace almost 200 million people, scientists say.
Live BETTER
It's almost summer! Here are the 10 most affordable family-friendly vacation spots in the U.S.
Quote of the day
"I pray for the president of the United States and I pray for the United States of America."
— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her White House meeting with Trump
One fun thing
A Tennessee teenager graduated as his high school's valedictorian and received more than $3 million in college scholarship offers — all while being homeless.
Tupac Moseley, 17, said that his family was thrust into a difficult financial situation following his father's death in April 2017.
But he persisted and graduated at the top of his class with a 4.3 GPA.
After receiving offers from 44 colleges and universities, Moseley decided to attend Tennessee State University, a historically black college or HBCU, where he will major in electrical engineering.
“Your location is not your limitation. Anything that is a blockade is not something you can’t overcome,” Moseley said. (Photo: Black Market Strategies)
Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.
If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — drop me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com
And if you'd like to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox Monday to Friday, please sign up here.
Thanks, Petra