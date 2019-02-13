Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 13, 2019, 12:52 PM GMT By Petra Cahill

One of our reporters looks at why President Donald Trump may be having more success rallying the world on Venezuela than Iran. Check out the Supermax prison where experts say Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán may spend the rest of his days. And a new King reigns at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Rebuffed on Iran diplomacy, Trump is getting more traction on Venezuela

The Trump administration organized a high-profile international summit opening in Warsaw today.

Initially, the White House had hoped the Warsaw conference, attended by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, would be a showcase of global unity against Tehran coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.

But when America's allies pushed back, saying they would not participate if the summit was a narrow effort to gang up on Iran, the administration had to change its tune.

In contrast, Trump has had more luck rallying the world against Venezuela, an adversary the president never seemed to notice much before, NBC News' Josh Lederman writes.

Welcome to the 'Alcatraz of the Rockies'

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán was found guilty on all 10 criminal charges against him yesterday.

Prosecutors said they will seek life in prison without a chance for parole when the ruthless 61-year-old drug cartel leader is sentenced on June 25.

Given his reputation as an escape artist — Guzmán broke out of prison in Mexico twice, once by digging a mile-long tunnel under his prison cell in 2015 — experts say he is the perfect candidate for a Supermax penitentiary.

"There’s no question in my mind that Guzmán will be going to the Supermax prison in Colorado," Bob Hood, a former Supermax penitentiary warden, told NBC News.

Known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies," Colorado’s federal Supermax prison was created to be the most secure prison facility in the country.

A guard tower looms over the Supermax prison outside Florence, Colorado, where many experts think Guzmán may end up. Brennan Linsley / AP file

Trump is 'extremely unhappy' with shutdown deal

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the deal lawmakers reached to avert a government shutdown. The bipartisan agreement struck earlier this week would provide money for a southern border fence.

The president vowed to keep all options open to build a border wall.

And while he also said that he didn't think there would be another government shutdown this Friday, he was ready to blame the Democrats if one happens.

"If you did have it, it's the Democrats' fault," he said.

What is TikTok?

Purity culture and sexist theology enabled evangelical sex abuse for decades, Linda Kay Klein, author of "Pure," writes in an opinion piece.

A canine coronation: King, a wire fox terrier, won best in show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show. See photos of some of the other top dogs at the tail-wagging competition.

King poses after his big win at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

