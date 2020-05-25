Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The White House on Sunday imposed new travel restrictions on Brazil while the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. crept toward 100,000 on a day meant to honor men and women killed in military service.

Brazil travel ban, muted Memorial Day

The White House announced a travel ban with Brazil on Sunday that will bar anyone from entering the United States who has been in that country during the prior two weeks.

Brazil now ranks second in the world for the most reported cases after the United States, according to an NBC News tally.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has publicly clashed with the country's health ministers over social distancing and quarantining and has praised anti-lockdown protesters.

Doctors in Brazil have warned that there is so little testing that the rate of infection could be 15 times higher than the official estimate.

NBC News' Chief Global Correspondent Bill Neely reports on how coronavirus COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire through Rio de Janeiro's notoriously cramped slums.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths inched closer to 100,000 over Memorial Day weekend, with the toll now standing at more than 98,500, according to NBC News' count.

Here are some other developments from the weekend:

'I'm looking for the truth': States face criticism for COVID-19 data cover-ups

As states ramp up their reopenings, some are coming under criticism for making public misleading statistics or concealing information related to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the U.S. has reported more cases and deaths than any other country, the method for counting COVID-19 deaths varies by state.

Government officials in a number of states are facing questions about how open and honest they are about how the virus is impacting their state.

A last resort to save tourist season: 'Travel bubbles' emerge as solution to Europe's summer woes

Never heard of "travel bubbles" or "air bridges"? Read on because what you learn just might save your summer vacation now that we are in the coronavirus era.

With little clarity on when the pandemic might end, many Europeans have already given up on the idea of a summer getaway.

But some countries, desperate to salvage this year’s travel season — and eager to jump-start their economies — are slowly reopening their borders and offering a glimpse of what travel might look like now.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-al-Fitr amid curfews, coronavirus restrictions

Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

But this year many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims will have to pray at home and make due with video calls.

A man wearing a protective face mask prays in a space to enforce social distancing ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Durres, Albania, on Sunday. Gent Shkullaku / AFP - Getty Images

Trump and Jeff Sessions traded jabs over the weekend, with the president claiming his former attorney general was not "mentally qualified" for the job.

traded jabs over the weekend, with the president claiming his former attorney general was not "mentally qualified" for the job. In a first in Israeli history, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court Sunday on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court Sunday on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A TV drama on forbidden love has cast a spotlight on life in North Korea.

has cast a spotlight on life in North Korea. "Insta-cops," drones overhead: Memorial Day beach reopenings reveal summer’s new normal.

Trump's COVID-19 lies echo Soviet leaders. It's time for an American "perestroika," Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School, writes in an opinion piece.

Talk about grace under pressure.

"Just having a bit of an earthquake here, right."

That's all New Zealand's unflappable Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had to say as an earthquake happened during a live TV interview.

"Quite a decent shake, here. But if you see things moving behind me, the Beehive moves a little more than most," she said with a wink and a smile, referring to the parliament building she was standing in.

