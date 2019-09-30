Breaking News Emails
Trump allies' Biden-Ukraine allegations coincided with 2020 campaign timeline
So when did the allegations about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son's work in Ukraine first emerge?
The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and Brad Parscale, his 2020 campaign manager, both blasted out links to articles on Twitter within days of each other as Biden prepared to launch his 2020 presidential bid last April.
Those first mentions, distributed to their combined millions of social media followers, coincided with a spring effort by the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to find damaging information on Biden.
NBC News' Monica Alba and Carol E. Lee take a closer look at how the unsubstantiated allegations against Biden and his family fit into the 2020 campaign timeline.
The White House is girding for battle
Top White House aides plan to present Trump with a wide-ranging response strategy to the growing threat of impeachment in the coming days, following a week of mixed messaging and growing anxiety within Trump’s circle of advisers.
"We're not going to get caught flat-footed, and we're not going to take it lying down," one source told NBC News.
Meantime on the Sunday political shows, Trump's top GOP allies said they saw no problems with the president's conduct regarding Ukraine.
On CBS's "Face the Nation," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he has "zero problems" with the president's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
President Trump prepares for impeachment battleSept. 30, 201902:16
Whistleblower's lawyer says Trump is endangering his client
The attorney for the whistleblower whose complaint fueled a House inquiry into impeaching President Trump says he has "serious concerns" that Trump's comments have put his client in danger.
The White House's personal attacks on the anonymous whistleblower began last week with Trump saying the people who the person worked with were "spies." On Sunday Trump tweeted that he deserved to meet his accuser.
And White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said on "Fox News Sunday" that the whistleblower amounted to a "deep state" operative whose "seven-page little Nancy Drew novel" of a complaint was a "partisan hit job."
Meantime, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that he expects the whistleblower to testify behind closed doors "very soon."
Full Schiff: 'Real risk in not moving forward' on impeachmentSept. 29, 201909:24
- "Unprecedented": Montana's Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency as a rare September storm pounded the Northern Rockies with up to three feet of snow.
- Forever 21, the fast fashion clothing chain, filed for bankruptcy protection.
- Video of a school bus driver accused of drunk driving shows her rambling and screaming at students.
- A cold call from someone she never met changed Elizabeth Warren's life. It was Harry Reid.
- Allyson Felix broke Usain Bolt's record for most gold medals world titles — and won her first gold medal as a mom.
Republicans who back impeachment can save the country — and the GOP, Sarah Longwell, executive director of Defending Democracy Together and Republicans for the Rule of Law, writes in an opinion piece.
A 7,000-year-old monument dubbed "Spanish Stonehenge" was exposed for the first time in 50 years after severe drought in Spain last summer revealed the ancient standing stones.
Here's how one couple paid off $130,000 in debt in four years — and bought a house.
ICYMI: "Saturday Night Live" returned to the airwaves this weekend to open its 45th season with its own inimitable take on Trump's impeachment inquiry woes and the 2020 Democrats crowded debate field.
The host for the evening, Woody Harrelson, played former Vice President Joe Biden. But ex-cast member Maya Rudolph nearly stole the show with her portrayal of Sen. Kamala Harris.
Harrelson's Biden gave his pitch to American voters for stability.
"Look, I’m like plastic straws," he said. "I’ve been around forever. I’ve always worked. But now you’re mad at me. Drink up, America!"
Watch: 'SNL' takes on Trump's impeachment inquiry and Democratic candidatesSept. 29, 201900:52
