Good morning, NBC News readers.

Thanks to new CDC guidelines, vaccinated Americans can start taking small steps toward a return to normalcy. Another child migrant crisis is brewing on the border and there is more fallout from Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell royal interview.

Here's what we're watching this Tuesday morning.

'We're so excited': New CDC guidelines have giddy grandparents booking long-awaited trip

There is a glimmer of light at the end of the long coronavirus pandemic tunnel for vaccinated Americans — especially grandparents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Monday that will allow fully vaccinated people to safely gather with small groups from other households without wearing masks or physically distancing, even if those people have not yet had their shots.

"For example," the CDC wrote, "fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing."

For millions of older Americans who have put off visiting loved ones for the last year out of fear of contracting Covid-19, that's exactly the news they've been waiting for.

"It's been 13 months, 13 very long months," Renee Hoffman, a Texan grandmother told NBC News. "It's been very hard." Now she's making plans to visit her grandchildren in New Jersey as soon as possible.

While the new guidance is a welcome development, the CDC still urged people to continue mitigation efforts such as mask wearing and social distancing in public.

"I want to stress that we continue to have high levels of virus around the country," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing Monday. "While we work to quickly vaccinate people more and more each day, we have to see this through."

Track the number of vaccines that have been administered state by state here.

Tuesday's top stories

Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

Record number of unaccompanied migrant children are being held in facilities meant for adults

More than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children are being housed in Customs and Border Protection holding facilities, two sources confirmed to NBC News. Nearly half of the children have been held beyond the three-day legal limit in small concrete cells with no beds, known as iceboxes. By Geoff Bennett, Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff | Read more

Meghan's candor on race and mental health hits home for Black women, experts say

For the over 17 million viewers who tuned into Oprah Winfrey's royal interview Sunday, Meghan magnified the message that no one is exempt from racial discrimination or mental illness. Meghan’s openness about her struggle could both resonate with and help others, experts said. By Doha Madani | Read more

Some lawmakers are pushing for another impeachment — this time in New York

Only one New York governor has ever been impeached. Some GOP lawmakers in the state are hoping to make Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo the second. "The governor's lost so much credibility and trust that we don't feel like he can go forward and govern," Will Barclay, the Republican leader of the state Assembly, told reporters after introducing an impeachment resolution Monday. By Dareh Gregorian | Read more

OPINION: Covid long-haulers may finally change doctors perspectives

The sheer volume of post-Covid patients may finally show the medical establishment that post-viral pain exists — as women have long been saying. By Gabrielle Jackson | Read more

BETTER: Daylight saving time begins on Sunday. Here are 4 ways to help your body adjust

It's time to "spring ahead." Check out tips on how to prepare for the time change so you don't lose precious sleep. By Chrissy Callahan | Read more

Want to receive the Morning Rundown in your inbox? Sign up here.

Also in the news ...

SHOPPING

In honor of International Women's Day, here are over 100 female-owned businesses to consider shopping from across food, fitness, fashion and more.

One girl power thing

The achievements of women celebrated on International Women’s Day come in all shapes and sizes.

Meet the elite all-women Kurdish group who have fought — and defeated — ISIS in Syria, earning respect from their fellow countrymen along the way.

Watch NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell’s report.

Thanks for reading the Morning Rundown.

If you have any comments — likes, dislikes — send me an email at: petra@nbcuni.com

If you'd like to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday to Friday, sign-up here.

Thanks, Petra