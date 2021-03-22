Good morning, NBC News readers.

Why China may be the last bipartisan issue left in Washington

There appear to be very few issues Democrats and Republicans can agree on these days, except for maybe one: China.

"We're not going to win the 21st century if we fall behind China on critical technologies," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Many other lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle agree.

Washington is being pushed to find consensus on China, observers in both parties say because the foreign policy issue brings together every wing of American politics, from progressive populists to "America First" nationalists to traditional security hawks, write NBC News' Benjy Sarlin and Sahil Kapur.

Miami Beach, overrun by spring break crowds, extends emergency curfew

Miami Beach, Florida, city leaders voted Sunday to extend emergency curfew restrictions because of out-of-control spring break crowds that local officials say are made up of more than just typical college students. City Manager Raul Aguila said he believed that Florida's lax Covid-19 rules have encouraged people from outside the state to visit. "This is a spring break like no other," he said. By Doha Madani and Tim Stelloh | Read more

AstraZeneca says U.S. trial data shows its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 79 percent effective

The drug company said it will now prepare to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use approval. If it is approved by U.S. regulators, it will likely bolster global confidence in the vaccine after several European countries briefly halted distribution due to fears over serious side-effects such as blood clots. By Patrick Smith | Read more

The model minority myth says all Asians are successful. Why that's dangerous.

Activists say painting millions of Asian Americans with the broad brush of universal success damages all members of the community. "The model minority myth is a really powerful drug, but like drugs, it’s toxic," said Oscar nominated producer and director Renee Tajima-Peña. By Victoria Namkung | Read more

OPINION: How social media is contributing to the emergence of teenage terrorists

Recent years have revealed a scary, dangerous new era in which children have been taught to hate, are recruiting others, and are plotting terrorist attacks. By Farah Pandith and Jacob Ware | Read more

Netanyahu needs to win the Israeli election without help from his favorite president: Trump

For three elections in a row, Israeli politics had an outsize guest star: Donald Trump. But now as weary Israeli voters head to the polls for a fourth time in two years Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can no longer rely on a helping hand from the White House. By Raf Sanchez | Read more

BETTER: Doctor explains 'pandemic brain fog' and shares 3 helpful tips

Feeling absent-minded, forgetful, like you can't focus? trouble focusing or thinking clearly? You're not alone. Here's what you can do about it. By Kerry Breen| Read more

One fun thing

Sometimes luck strikes twice.

A Tennessee man lost a $1 million lottery ticket — but he found it again in a parking lot.

"It's a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it," said Nick Slatten.

And good thing they did. Read the full story here.

