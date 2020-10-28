Good morning, NBC News readers.

We've made it to the final week of the 2020 campaign. Now here's what to watch out for.

The flood of information coming to voters in the final week of an election can seem overwhelming.

At this point, most people just want to know one data point: the name of the winner. Unfortunately, we all have to wait until Election Day next Tuesday — and possibly beyond — for that info.

But there are ways to sift through all the bluster, spin and punditry to get a sense of how things are going between now and the end of Election Day.

NBC News' senior political analyst Jonathan Allen offers tips on what to keep an eye on over the next week to see the direction things are headed.

And beware of the polls. They could be wrong, writes David Wasserman, an editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and NBC News contributor. But that could end up benefiting Joe Biden, not just President Donald Trump.

Meantime, Trump was out on the trail in bitter cold Nebraska last night pleading with voters to "get the heck out and vote." And at another rally in Michigan earlier Tuesday he appealed to suburban women for their vote, saying "we're getting your husbands back to work."

For his part, Biden had Georgia on his mind Tuesday. In his first visit of the 2020 election cycle to the historically red battleground state, Biden delivered a message of unity and said his goal was to "heal our nation."

The campaigns are heading to the crucial state of Arizona today where Trump will hold two rallies and Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will pitch voters in Phoenix and Tucson.

Meet the youngest participants in Covid-19 vaccine trials: Teens and tweens

Earlier this month, Pfizer became the first pharmaceutical company in the United States to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration to test its vaccine on children as young as 12. The kids who have signed up say they are proud to be participating — and that they feel safe doing so.

"I think that it could really benefit the world, and I think it could also help scientists know more about the coronavirus," said a 12-year-old who recently received his first injection.

While a vaccine is still a long way off, it can't come soon enough. Covid-19 infections are spreading across the United States at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic, the latest NBC News figures showed Tuesday.

The 71,000 new cases per day that the U.S. averaged over the past week were the most in any seven-day stretch since the crisis started and stood in stark contrast to Trump’s repeated claims that "we are rounding the turn" on the pandemic.

And we are learning more about a particularly painful health crisis that's come out of the pandemic restrictions: Elderly people dying from isolation.

"The isolation is robbing them of whatever good days they have left — it accelerates the aging process," said Joshua Uy, associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

Dodgers beat Rays to win first World Series title since 1988

On a more cheerful note, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to end the World Series in six games and hoist the Commissioner's Trophy for the first time since 1988.

"We worked so hard man," said overjoyed Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes. "We got our hearts broken so many times. This group worked so hard."

The Dodgers win brought the curtain down on the shortest and strangest season of Major League Baseball. The coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to shut down spring training in March, and no games were played until July 23.

Then the league ended up playing a miniature 60-game regular season, far short of the 162 games usually played, in loose bubbles with no fans and under odd rules.

But MLB's bubble turned out not to be full-proof. Star Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was taken out in the middle of Game 6 after it was learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Turner took to Twitter after the game to reassure fans he was feeling OK.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner wrote. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

This season "is going to be remembered as a baseball season like no other," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said before handing the World Series championship trophy to the Dodgers. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

One amazing discovery

An enormous, 1,600-foot-tall coral reef was discovered in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, scientists announced Monday, the first such find in more than a century.

The massive underwater structure — the first newfound reef in 120 years — is taller than New York City’s Empire State Building.

"We are surprised and elated by what we have found," said one of the scientists behind the discovery.

The Great Barrier Reef, in Queensland, Australia. TonyFeder / iStockphoto/Getty Images

