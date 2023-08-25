The significance of Trump's mug shot and Tulsa school district shakeup: Morning Rundown

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Donald Trump surrendered in the Georgia election interference case. Russia denies it is behind the plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. And 75 officers in Pittsburgh were placed on leave after a standoff.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ after arrest in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump has been arrested — and released — after he turned himself in for multiple felony charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. It’s the fourth time he has had to turn himself in this year after as many indictments. But this time is different because authorities took his mug shot — a historic first for a president — and released it for the public to see.

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump was in and out of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta in about 20 minutes. He was booked (records show his height listed as 6-foot-3 and his weight as 215 lbs), fingerprinted and photographed. Then, he left, released under a $200,000 bond agreement made earlier this week.

A few minutes later, Trump was back at Atlanta’s airport so he could fly back to his summer home in New Jersey. Before boarding, he delivered brief remarks, in which he repeated false election claims and declared, “We did nothing wrong at all.”

Read more about Trump’s day, which included a major shake-up in his legal team.

More coverage of the Georgia case: Trump’s mug shot is an instant American political relic. Both his opponents and his allies are delighted it exists .

. See the mug shots of the other defendants who have surrendered. Those who haven’t turned themselves in have until noon today to do so.

Kremlin denies it was behind the plane crash believed to have killed Prigozhin

The Kremlin has called accusations that it had anything to do with the plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin “an absolute lie,” amid speculation that President Vladimir Putin was behind the mercenary group leader's death, Russian state media reported.

People carry a body bag away from the wreckage of a crashed private jet, near the village of Kuzhenkino, Russia, on Aug. 24, 2023. AP

Pentagon officials said in its initial assessment that Prigozhin was likely killed in the plane crash Wednesday, but it couldn’t prove a missile hit the aircraft, as some reports had previously suggested.

The truth behind the incident may never be fully known. But what is obvious, many analysts say, is that Putin is trying to show —after Prigozhin and his troops launched a brief rebellion — that no challenge to his rule will go unpunished.

Upheaval in Oklahoma’s largest school district

The sudden resignation of the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools appeared to ward off a threat by Oklahoma’s top education official to take over the district — at least temporarily. At a meeting yesterday, the state’s education board voted to revisit the Tulsa district’s accreditation in four months. Afterward, Ryan Walters, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, had a warning for the district and its leadership: “Do not test me.” Read more about yesterday’s tense meeting.

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist receives a standing ovation after a mutual separation agreement between her and Tulsa Public Schools was announced. Daniel Shular / Tulsa World via AP

Reporter Tyler Kingkade’s previous deep dive about Walters revealed how he has changed the state education system in a matter of months. In recent weeks, he attacked Tulsa superintendent Deborah Gist and the district she led and threatened a state takeover, leading to her surprise resignation this week.

75 Pittsburgh officers on leave after shootout

At least 75 law enforcement officers from the Pittsburgh area were placed on leave after a 6 ½ -long standoff between authorities and a suspect ended in the man’s death. The officers on leave include 15 deputies from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, 12 Allegheny County police officers and 47 Pittsburgh police officers.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies showed up to William Hardison Sr.’s home to serve an eviction notice, but the incident turned violent.

Today’s Talker: Paper and bamboo straws have more ‘forever chemicals’...

… than plastic straws, according to new research. Straws made of eco-friendly materials have risen in popularity as various states have banned plastic straws. But the presence of synthetic chemicals in bamboo and paper ones raises questions about whether they’re actually a better alternative. The study, published this week, also tested straws also made of glass and stainless steel for chemicals.

Politics in Brief

Presidential debates: The stage could shrink for the second Republican presidential debate, with two candidates yet to meet the requirements for next month’s event.

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Land ownership: State and federal lawmakers have been pushing to regulate foreign ownership of U.S. real estate over national security concerns. A review Agriculture Department records shows how much land Chinese entities have actually amassed.

Staff Pick: Hawaiian sovereignty and recovery after Maui fires

The Maui fires have led to some of the most difficult discussions around its cause and the struggles of its victims. Many Native Hawaiian organizers on the ground have pointed to U.S. interference as inextricable from the tragedy itself. While the topic of Hawaiian sovereignty and self-determination has gained momentum in recent years, I was interested in speaking with scholars and activists about the issue against the backdrop of the wildfires. Giving Native Hawaiians agency and decision-making power, they said, will be critical to their healing. — Kimmy Yam, Asian America reporter

In Case You Missed It

