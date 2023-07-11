Sweden a step closer to joining NATO and the best deals on Amazon Prime Day: Morning Rundown

Kevin McCarthy presented with a list of government spending demands. Sweden is a step closer to gaining NATO membership. And actor Jonah Hill is at the center of an online debate about “therapy speak.”

Here’s what to know today.

McCarthy given ultimatum in escalating government funding battle

Congress has until the end of September to agree on a bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. But a group of 21 House conservatives are threatening to vote against legislation unless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets a series of demands.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A letter sent yesterday demands that Congress spend less than the levels agreed to in the bipartisan debt limit law to win their votes. It calls on McCarthy to hold off on bringing all 12 government spending bills to the floor until they have passed through committee. And McCarthy must “publicly reject” the possibility of an omnibus bill, an often last-minute package that combines all the spending measures. That’s not all the group is demanding.

The ultimatum highlights the challenges McCarthy will face in getting government funding legislation through the GOP-led House, as well as pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and get President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

A ‘historic step’ in Sweden’s NATO bid

Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday, calling the moment a “historic step.” Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will send the accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for approval, Stoltenberg said, and Erdoğan would “ensure ratification.”

Most NATO members have supported Sweden’s efforts to join in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey had maintained its opposition and stymied hopes for more than a year.

Though Sweden does not share a border with Russia, analysts say its membership in NATO could impact the Kremlin’s power in the Baltic Sea region.

President Joe Biden is meeting with other NATO leaders in Lithuania today for a key summit that could change the course of the war in Ukraine and reshape the alliance itself. Follow live updates here.

Heat wave shows little signs of cooling

In Phoenix and south-central Arizona, hotter-than-normal temperatures are baking the area for a second straight week, with temperatures expected to hit 115 degrees by Friday. And in parts of southern Florida, South Texas and across the desert regions of California, Arizona and New Mexico, heat index values could top 110 degrees. Find out other forecasts for this week.

Meanwhile, millions of people in New England were under flood watches yesterday after a summer’s worth of rain fell in parts of the region. Floods and high water in Montpelier, Vermont, shut down nearby highways as forecasters predicted “catastrophic flooding.” Any drying out in New England won’t happen until midweek, the National Weather Service said. Follow our live blog for the latest.

Air Force funding blocked amid Space Command quarrel

The U.S. Air Force is delaying re-enlistment bonuses and planned moves for its personnel in an effort “to avoid exhausting funds,” the Air Force said in a statement yesterday.

The decision comes after Alabama lawmakers blocked funding for the service as they quarrel with the Biden administration over the location of Space Command’s new headquarters, which was originally planned for Colorado but changed to Alabama during the Trump administration. Funding will remain curtailed, the lawmakers said, until the service’s secretary meets their demand.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

It’s that time of July again — Amazon Prime Day is here. NBC Select is collecting all the best deals and will be updating them in real time. Check out discounts on tech, pet products, vacuums and more. And don’t forget Target Circle Week and Walmart+ Week.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

▼ Today’s Talker

Northwestern’s head football coach was fired after...

… an investigation into allegations of hazing among members of the team. Coach Pat Fitzgerald had been suspended last week for two weeks without pay, but the university’s president changed course yesterday. Hazing within the program, the president said, was “widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening.”

▼ Politics in Brief

Classified docs probe: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge to delay the criminal trial over the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents until after next year’s presidential election.

Iowa politics: A special legislative session in the state kicks off today, during which Iowa Republicans plan to advance a ban on most abortions after six weeks.

‘Election integrity’ bill: House Republicans unveiled voting legislation they say would make elections more secure. The bill would mandate that states get access to voter data for free and would require people’s citizenship status be printed on documents like driver’s licenses.

Hunter Biden case: Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the prosecutor who made the Hunter Biden plea deal, said he was told he could bring charges anywhere in the country. Weiss’ statement contradicts claims by an IRS whistleblower that he was blocked from doing so.

‘Tranq dope’ crackdown: The Biden administration is taking on the growing use of fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine with a plan to reduce overdose deaths and figure out how to stop it from entering the drug supply.

▼ Staff Pick

The debate over ‘therapy speak’

Jonah Hill's alleged messages to his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady became a topic of conversation over the weekend after Brady posted screengrabs of the texts. Critics online blasted Hill's apparent use of "therapy speak" — or psychology jargon — as a way to manipulate and control others. Reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt looks at the broader rise of “therapy speak” among millennials and how it can be weaponized in some relationships. — Elizabeth Robinson, newsletter editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

A landslide over the weekend in Southern California ripped houses off their foundations and threatened to sink 12 homes into a canyon. See videos of the destruction.

Larry Nassar — the disgraced sports doctor who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, including Olympic medalists — was stabbed multiple times in an altercation with another inmate at a Florida federal prison.

Madonna shared her first health update since she spent multiple days in the ICU with a bacterial infection.

Israeli protesters are blocking major highways as part of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.

At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest, and one other person on the aircraft is still missing.

A Kansas City Chiefs super fan nicknamed “ChiefsAholic” is suspected in a string of bank robberies across the Midwest, federal officials announced after his arrest Friday.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.