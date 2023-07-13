A summer of wildfire smoke and Air Force trains for potential conflict with China: Morning Rundown

This week’s NATO summit gave us an inside look at dealings with Ukraine. U.S. consumers seem to have slowed their “revenge spending.” And which shows scored the most Emmy nominations this year.

Here’s what to know today.

Ukraine’s dealings with its Western backers spills into public view

During a high-profile, two-day NATO summit in Lithuania, the world caught a glimpse of the inner workings of Ukraine’s dealing with its Western backers — and, as it turns out, it’s complicated.

Heading into the summit’s final day yesterday, the United States and allies were mired in disagreement that highlighted fundamental divisions between the war-torn country and its Western partners.

To hear NATO’s version of events, the summit displayed the alliance’s “unwavering solidarity” with Ukraine and would extend an invite to the country to join the organization, but only when all allies agreed and certain conditions were met.

But Ukraine had a more pessimistic take on what went down. It believes that by holding Europe’s eastern flank against Russia, it has already done more than enough to be offered a concrete entry plan. Despite its frustrations, Ukraine walked away with tangible wins by the end of the summit.

More NATO coverage In a speech, President Biden vowed that the U.S. and allies "will not waver" in its defense of Ukraine.

and allies "will not waver" in its defense of Ukraine. President Biden is in Finland today, showcasing the country NATO sees as standing for a reinvigorated and expanding alliance in the face of Russian aggression. Follow live updates here.

Americans are finally getting a raise

For the past two years, price growth that touched nearly every aspect of the economy — from food and gas to hotels and airfares — outpaced wage growth. But for the first time since March 2021, wage growth rapidly outpaced price growth. And now, U.S. workers are getting an indirect raise.

Consumer Price Index figures released yesterday showed prices are down for airfares, car rental rates, food and more. And overall, it seems that people are doing less “revenge spending,” one expert said.

For a closer look at how the latest inflation numbers may be affecting your grocery bill, check out these three charts.

Triple-digit temperatures expected into the weekend

The Southwest and South — from California to Texas to Florida — is preparing for a weekend spike in temperatures amid a major heat wave that has no end in sight. Phoenix has already suffered 12 days at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit and is forecast to see temperatures spike as high as 118 F.

To beat the heat, many people have been flocking to “heat-relief centers” in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, and city officials are working to direct the city’s unsheltered people to cooling centers.

Air Force gears up for potential conflict with China

The Air Force general who made headlines earlier this year when he wrote a memo warning that the U.S. could be at war with China in two years is leading an “unprecedented” training exercise in the Pacific. The mission involves 70 aircraft and more than 3,000 airmen from seven countries, the largest readiness exercise in Air Mobility Command history.

Over the past few months, the Chinese and U.S. militaries have had two close calls in the western Pacific. The encounters reinforce growing concerns that the two superpowers could stumble into an unintended conflict. But some experts say that while tensions are high, an armed conflict between the two countries would be unlikely.

▼ Today’s Talker

‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’…

… led the Emmy nominations count with 27, 24 and 23 nominations, respectively. Comedies like “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” also racked up nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, which is scheduled to air in September. See the full list of nominees.

▼ Politics in Brief

Freedom Caucus: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been removed from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, with a member saying it had to do with her repeated “attacks” on GOP colleagues.

Security: Microsoft said China-based hackers broke into the email accounts of around 25 organizations, including the State Department.

Capitol riot: A Trump supporter who became the focus of right-wing conspiracy theories after he protested in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson.

Abortion rights: A group of reproductive rights groups sued to stop Iowa’s newly passed six-week abortion ban from going into effect.

▼ Staff Pick

Hoping for a summer without smoke? Don’t hold your breath

When will our summer of smoke end? Not any time soon, experts say. An analysis of smoke exposure per U.S. resident since 2006 reveals this year is already the worst on record — and the season is just beginning. Canada’s wildfires are expected to burn through the end of summer and occasionally send smoke into the U.S. Meanwhile, experts expect an above-average wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest and upper Midwest, which could produce local smoke pollution. — Evan Bush, science reporter

▼ In Case You Missed It

Bodycam video shows an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy punching a mother as she held a 3-week-old infant during 2022 arrest.

A Florida sinkhole that fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, only now it’s behind chain-link fencing.

San Francisco-based Anchor Brewing, one of the country’s oldest craft breweries, is going out of business.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed by a fellow inmate in a Florida prison after he made a comment while watching a Wimbledon women’s match on television.

The University of Idaho will hold off on tearing down the house where four college students were fatally stabbed.

