Tuberville's military blockade and what to know about aspartame: Morning Rundown

Hollywood actors join writers on strike after contract negotiations fail. The Biden administration announces student loan forgiveness for more than 800,000 people. And does aspartame cause cancer? The WHO and FDA have differing answers.

Here’s what to know today.

Hollywood actors head to the picket lines

The last time film and television performers staged a work stoppage was 1980, when Ronald Reagan was campaigning for the White House and the top-rated series on TV was “Dallas.”

Now, thousands of Hollywood actors are expected to begin striking today after contract negotiations between their labor union, SAG-AFTRA, and a trade group representing the industry’s leading studios failed to reach a deal on a new contract Wednesday night.

The entertainment industry has already been at a standstill for more than two months. The Writers Guild of America, the union representing film and TV scribes, is also in the midst of contract disputes with studios. (In case you’re wondering, the last time both unions simultaneously were on strike was in 1960.)

Some of SAG-AFTRA’s most famous faces have already voiced support for the strike. On Wednesday, the cast of “Oppenheimer” walked out of the movie’s U.K. premiere as contract negotiations failed.

What is being disputed? SAG-AFTRA is seeking increased base pay for performers as streaming-first studios change how actors are compensated. Actors are also alarmed by the threat posed by the use of artificial intelligence. Here’s what else to know.

More on the strike How have studios responded? (They’re upset.) And what does a strike in Hollywood mean for you? (Probably more reality TV.)

More than 800,000 student loans forgiven

More than 800,000 borrowers will automatically have their student loans forgiven, the Education Department announced this morning. The move is the result of a “fix” to income-driven repayment plans. Under the plans, federal student loan borrowers are eligible for forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of payments, depending on the plan. But for some people, qualifying payments that should have counted toward forgiveness were not accounted for.

The “fix” and forgiveness plan is a small part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to pursue student loan relief with existing authority after the Supreme Court struck down his plan to forgive up to $20,000 for 43 million borrowers.

Biden admin dials up rhetoric against Tuberville

The White House is putting pressure on Republicans over Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on hundreds of promotions for military officers, painting the GOP more broadly as enablers of his effort, according to a new memo first obtained by NBC News.

The memo addressed to “Interested parties” says the blockade exploits service members as “pawns,” risks military readiness and risks a “brain-drain” from the Defense Department. “These actions go beyond substantive party differences and are flatly against basic American principles,” the memo states.

Tuberville, meanwhile, seems unbothered by the White House’s message.

The baking farmland in breadbasket states

Nearly two-thirds of Kansas is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. About half of Missouri and Nebraska are in the same rough shape. And throughout the Sun Belt, an extended heat wave is sending temperatures soaring into the triple digits, risking heat stress to crops. Together, the heat and drought are threatening crop yields and squeezing out any remaining wiggle room to cope with more extreme weather this summer.

“As long as we have irrigation, we can keep up,” a farmer in Nebraska said. But if more rain doesn’t arrive soon, he said the crops on his land not supported by irrigation will “go backwards really fast.”

FDA approves U.S.’s first over-the-counter birth control

An oral contraceptive called Opill will be the first hormonal contraceptive pill available in the U.S. without a prescription. The FDA’s approval yesterday of the pill affects all users of reproductive age, including teenagers, and the move is expected to expand birth control access for millions of people.

So far, we know that Opill is expected to hit stores — including drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and online — in “early 2024,” according to a spokesperson for the pill’s manufacturer. But details like how much it would cost have not yet been determined.

▼ Today’s Talker

The artificial sweetener found in Diet Coke is…

… a possible carcinogen, the World Health Organization’s cancer research group has concluded. However, aspartame, which is also found in many sugar-free foods, can still be consumed safely in fairly high amounts, the agency’s food safety group noted. The WHO’s announcement seemingly contradicts messaging from FDA, whose scientists “do not have safety concerns when aspartame is used under the approved conditions.”

▼ Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: Special counsel Jack Smith opposes Donald Trump’s request to delay the trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents until after the 2024 election.

2024 election: A confidential campaign memo obtained by NBC News looks to reassure donors and activists that Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign only appears stalled and lays out his path forward on the campaign trail.

Derogatory phrase: Arizona Rep. Eli Crane referred to Black people as “colored people” in a floor debate yesterday, prompting a stern rebuke from the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Supreme Court: Justice Brett Kavanaugh sought to dispel notions that the court is partisan, even after conservatives brought about the end of affirmative action and struck down President Biden’s student loan debt relief program.

▼ Staff Pick

A disappearance and then a death

A missing Texas soldier was found safe — the day after his wife’s death was announced. The Army says he “willfully” disappeared and has launched a criminal investigation into the woman’s death, but it hasn’t said when, where or even how she died. Reporter Tim Stelloh digs into the case but finds as many questions as answers. — Jamie Knodel, evening news editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office ruled.

Frontier Airlines passengers complained they couldn’t find flights with the airline’s all-you-can-fly pass. Here’s how it actually works.

A surfboard-stealing otter is making waves in California. Wildlife officials are now on the prowl for her.

Three “heavily decomposed” bodies were found this week at a remote campsite in Colorado.

College basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale announced he’s been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

