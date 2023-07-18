Backlash against RFK Jr.'s Covid comments and Powerball jackpot grows: Morning Rundown

A look at California's prison-to-homeless pipeline. Centrist Republicans warn against the far-right's ultimatum to Kevin McCarthy. And the Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion.

Here’s what to know today.

How former inmates are adding to Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis

In Alberto Perez’s opinion, “a shelter is worse than a jail.” Perez is a 46-year-old recently released prisoner who has spent most of his adult life cycling in and out of California prisons. On a recent spring morning, he refused a probation officer’s offer for housing at a Los Angeles County shelter.

“Why do I have to be in a controlled, prisonlike environment to get assistance? That’s what I don’t understand,” said Perez.

California, unlike other states with large prison populations, releases inmates without requiring them to have places to live. In contrast, states like New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Illinois, mandate that parolees have housing when they leave prison.

Since 2019, at least 36,400 inmates have been released from California state prisons without fixed addresses. A quarter of them were sent to Los Angeles County, according to an NBC News analysis of data.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County probation officers and supervisors say they are struggling to fulfill the county’s mandate to “meet clients where they are” — resulting in a system that sends thousands of felons to the streets with limited support and monitoring. Read our investigative team’s full report here.

U.S. citizen detained in North Korea, U.N. says

A U.S. national has been detained by North Korea after crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said. “A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.” the U.N. Command said in a tweet.

The unnamed person was on a tour of the Joint Security Area, part of the demilitarized zone between the two countries.

Centrist Republicans frustrated by far-right’s funding demands

A band of 21 ultraconservative lawmakers recently sent an ultimatum to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with explicit threats to vote down funding bills that fall short of their demands. Among their wishes: cut spending beyond the levels in a recent budget law.

But center-right Republicans in the House are warning that by making such aggressive demands, lawmakers might miss the crucial Sept. 30 funding deadline and possibly trigger a shutdown. Implied in the new pushback from centrist Republicans is the threat to oppose funding bills that cater too much to the far right. However, the right flank isn’t taking those threats seriously.

4 deaths in 3 months in Oregon are linked

Police in Portland, Oregon, said the deaths of four women whose bodies were found within three months are linked. Investigators have identified at least one person of interest, authorities said yesterday, but charges have not yet been filed.

Yesterday’s announcement from police comes more than a month after they said they had not found evidence linking the deaths of six women in the area. Two other deaths during the same time frame were not mentioned in the most recent update. Here’s what else we know.

RFK Jr.’s Covid comments draw harsh rebukes

RFK Jr. has been widely condemned by both members of the Republican establishment and his own family over a report of him sharing a Covid conspiracy theory. In a video, which was first reported over the weekend, the Democratic presidential candidate says that Covid was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people” and that Jewish and Chinese people were most immune from the virus.

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he disagreed with “everything” that Kennedy said, but he will not block Kennedy from testifying before a House subcommittee later this week, as Democrats suggested he do.

And Kennedy’s sister Kerry lambasted her brother’s “deplorable and untruthful remarks.” She wasn’t the only Kennedy family member to criticize him.

▼ Today’s Talker

The estimated Powerball jackpot has grown to…

… $1 billion, after no tickets matched last night’s winning numbers. In case you’re wondering, a cash payment for such a jackpot would come out to an estimated $516.8 million. While there were no big winners (yet), tickets for $2 million and $1 million winnings were sold in several states. Those hoping for a shot at the next jackpot before have until tomorrow night to buy a ticket.

▼ Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: Georgia’s Supreme Court denied Donald Trump’s bid to halt the Fulton County district attorney’s probe into whether the former president and his allies interfered in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

Third-party ticket: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Jon Huntsman fueled speculation that they may be considering a third-party presidential bid in 2024 after attending a New Hampshire event.

Abortion rights: An Iowa judge temporarily blocked a new six-week abortion ban in the state from remaining in effect.

▼ Staff Pick

An ICE facility’s brutal conditions

An ICE detention center in Louisiana has drawn numerous complaints about poor medical care and filthy living conditions. And it has remained open, despite calls for it to be shut down. Reporter Daniella Silva talked exclusively to asylum-seekers about the undrinkable water, constant threat of solitary confinement and limited access to doctors that make living there unbearable and dangerous. — Jaquetta White, deputy news editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

Long Island police searched a second storage unit related to the Gilgo Beach murders, and suspect Rex Heuermann was placed on suicide watch.

A good Samaritan mountain biker died after helping to lead emergency crews to a group of dehydrated hikers in Southern California.

A woman was gored by a bison while she was visiting Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

A Texas soldier who “willfully” disappeared for 11 days — and was found one day after the announcement of his wife’s death — is not a person of interest in her death, military officials said.

A woman said she is “appalled” after she and her friends were called out by country singer Miranda Lambert during a recent show.

A 12-year-old girl was charged in connection to an acid attack on another girl at a Detroit playground.

Actress Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child, a son named Luai.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

No matter your self care routine, removing dirt, grime and makeup from your skin is key to keeping it healthy. But sometimes, one quick face wash isn’t enough to remove the excess gunk. Dermatologists explain what you need to know about double-cleansing and products that’ll help you achieve glowing skin.

