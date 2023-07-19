Trump the target of Jan. 6 probe and Jason Aldean's music video: Morning Rundown

Donald Trump may be facing a third indictment. An Alabama death row inmate has doubts about his upcoming execution. And a search warrant was issued more than 25 years after Tupac Shakur’s death.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump says he is the target of grand jury investigation of Jan. 6 riot

Donald Trump appears to think he will be indicted for a third time. The former president announced on his Truth Social account yesterday that he has been notified that he is the target of an investigation by a Washington-based grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump said that the Justice Department sent him a letter on Sunday informing him about the investigation. He added that he’ll have to report to the grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and indictment.”

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed that Trump had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith. Smith previously secured an indictment before a Florida grand jury in connection to Trump’s handling of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear what the charges would be in or whether anyone else received a target letter. People who have been informed that they are targets of criminal probes are often, but not always, indicted. Read the full story here.

More coverage of Trump investigations: Unlike Trump’s other indictments, this latest investigation has not sent Trump’s rivals rushing to his defense .

. Trump’s lawyers and special counsel prosecutors debated a trial date in the classified documents case.

▼ Top Stories

More details emerge about U.S. soldier who bolted across border into North Korea

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King is in North Korean custody after crossing the heavily fortified border “willfully and without authorization,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Tuesday.

King, who had recently been released from a South Korean prison, had been escorted by the military to Incheon International Airport outside Seoul, the capital, for possible further disciplinary action in the United States. He was fined in February on charges including damaging public property, according to South Korean court documents. He was accused of repeatedly kicking a police patrol car in Seoul last year, causing several hundred dollars in damage.

Alabama death row inmate skeptical of lethal injection

James Barber isn’t afraid to die. But the death row inmate said he is uneasy about whether the state of Alabama will be able to properly carry out his execution. Tomorrow evening, Barber is scheduled to be the first prisoner in the state to be put to death since a pause in executions prompted by a series of problematic lethal injection attempts. Barber said Alabama’s “top-to-bottom” review of capital punishment didn’t result in “real changes.”

“I don’t know what to expect,” Barber told NBC News. “But then, I know I’m in God’s hands, so it’s not fear. It’s hard to explain.”

DeSantis’ top aide is ‘hanging by a thread,’ donor says

Allies of Ron DeSantis want him to fire his top aide, Generra Peck, according to two people familiar with the discussions. And if not, they suggest the Florida governor should “layer her,” a less public demotion in which Peck would have to report to a new boss. But a Republican familiar with DeSantis’ thinking predicted Peck will stick around, at least for now.

Discussion of a DeSantis campaign shake-up coincides with a cash crunch and flagging poll numbers. Strategists and donors, both affiliated with the campaign and not, say a change is needed.

Another sign of a campaign shift: DeSantis made his return to mainstream media, an institution he trashed and ignored for five years. It wasn’t marked by the usually aggressive name-calling or overt annoyance. In fact, there was friendly banter.

Questions and concerns about weight loss drugs for teens

For the first time, the American Academy of Pediatrics included anti-obesity drugs in its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. But with that recommendation comes some opposition and worries that weight loss drugs would ultimately be harmful to children.

So what do parents need to know about weight loss drugs for teens? There are questions about how long teens would need to stay on the drugs to maintain their weight (possibly for years), the best age to start medication (four drugs have been approved for use in kids as young as 12) and whether these drugs will promote eating disorders (“a really understudied issue”). Here’s what the experts say.

▼ Today’s Talker

A music video from country singer Jason Aldean was…

… pulled from CMT, the network said Monday, even before the furor over the tune grew a day later. The country singer defended the seemingly hostile lyrics of his song, “Try That in a Small Town,” saying that it “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up.” But his explanation did not address concerns from those who pointed out the video for the song projects images of demonstrators onto a Tennessee courthouse that was the site of a famous lynching.

▼ Politics in Brief

Military promotions: Several Alabama residents said they weren’t aware of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on hundreds of military promotions over the Defense Department’s abortion policy. And Tuberville’s team said he’s facing “zero” pressure to end his blockade.

Caucus questions: The Iowa Republican Party’s caucus date is set, but the Democratic Party’s changes to its nominating process has left another state’s planning unsettled.

‘A wild goose chase’: Lev Parnas, a prominent figure in Rudy Giuliani’s effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election, urged House Republicans to end its probe into the Biden family.

2020 election: Michigan’s attorney general has filed charges against 16 fake electors who signed paperwork falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had won re-election as part of a scheme to overturn the results.

Death by Delay: Two members of Congress are calling on the federal government to take action on pillow-like infant loungers after an NBC News investigation revealed there have been significantly more deaths linked to the products than officials previously announced.

▼ Staff Pick

‘Messi mania’ grips Miami

You can’t drive through Miami these days without seeing soccer legend Lionel Messi’s name on a billboard, poster or jersey ahead of his debut for Inter Miami CF. The Argentinians who went to Messi’s recent welcome ceremony told me it was like being in the presence of God.

In my native Brazil and Latin America, more broadly, honoring our soccer players like national heroes is ordinary and expected. But in the U.S., the enthusiasm over Messi’s arrival driven by Latino fans represents a turning point for Major League Soccer and an investment in the future of the sport on American soil. — Isabela Espadas Barros Leal, associate editor for diversity

▼ In Case You Missed It

Police served a search warrant in the investigation of Tupac Shakur’s murder, which remains unsolved more than 25 years later.

A California school board has become the latest proxy for culture wars after a conservative bloc voted to reject a curriculum that would mention gay rights figure Harvey Milk.

Phoenix broke a nearly 50-year-old heat record yesterday when temperatures hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit, marking the 19th-straight day at or above that mark.

While there is little doubt that many a Mesozoic mammal became a meal for a dinosaur, a dramatic fossil unearthed in China reveals some mammals dined on dinos.

A 16-year-old boy from Guatemala died in an on-the-job accident at a poultry plant in Mississippi.

A cache of more than 200 guns were found in a vault inside the home of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

An Australian sailor who was rescued with his dog after spending more than two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean vowed to sail again, despite his terrifying adventure.

The number of people who died in connection with Kenya’s doomsday cult has crossed the 400 mark.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.