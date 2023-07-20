Carlee Russell's abduction unverified and a Texas abortion ban hearing: Morning Rundown

A hearing in a lawsuit challenging Texas’ abortion ban included testimony that drove a woman to throw up. Police cast doubt on an Alabama woman’s story about her disappearance. And dozens of promiscuous rabbits are causing chaos in a Florida community.

Here’s what to know today.

Woman vomits on the stand during Texas abortion ban hearing

Samantha Casiano learned at 20 weeks’ gestation that her baby had a fatal birth defect that also put her life at risk. But she wasn’t able to get an abortion due to Texas’ strict laws, and she feared the potential consequences if she had traveled to another state for the procedure.

At a hearing yesterday in a lawsuit challenging Texas’ abortion ban, Casiano read aloud a doctor’s note that diagnosed her pregnancy as high risk. Then, she began to sob and ultimately threw up. The judge called a recess.

Recalling certain events “just makes my body remember and it just reacts,” Casiano said later. She was among three women who testified yesterday, all of whom cried during their statements as they recalled the trauma of carrying nonviable pregnancies.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year triggered a ban in Texas that outlawed all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman. Prior to that, the state had banned abortions after the detection of a so-called fetal heartbeat — around six weeks into the pregnancy.

A group of 13 women, including the three who testified today, as well as two OB-GYNs, are suing the state. It is the first case in which women who were denied abortions have sued a state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The two-day hearing continues today with more testimonies. Plaintiffs have asked a judge to issue a temporary injunction blocking Texas’ abortion bans from applying to high-risk pregnancies. The state asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. Read the full story here.

Federal grand jury to hear from Trump aide

A federal grand jury deciding whether to indict Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election is set to meet today. They’ll hear testimony from William Russell, a former White House aide who now works for Trump’s presidential campaign. The grand jury, convened by special counsel Jack Smith, has already heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in the wide-ranging investigation.

Multiple people familiar with the matter say Trump does not plan to testify this week, despite receiving a target letter giving him until today to do so. That letter, two attorneys with direct knowledge said yesterday, mentioned three federal statutes — but including them in the letter does not necessarily mean that Trump will be charged with related counts or that an indictment would be limited to those three statutes.

Police haven’t verified details of woman’s disappearance

Carlee Russell disappeared last week after she said she saw a toddler walking on the interstate in Alabama. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted by a man and a woman but escaped the next day.

But police in Hoover, a city about 10 miles south of Birmingham, said investigators were unable to corroborate Russell’s claims. However, officials did say that Russell made internet searches about Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without being caught and the movie “Taken.” Of the latter search, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said, “I find that very strange.”

Soldier detained in North Korea had not been acting like himself, family says

Months before Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King ran at top speed from a tour group and ended up in North Korean custody, he had been struggling with the death of his 6-year-old cousin and being so far away from home, his family said. “I’ve never seen him get down like that, ever,” said King’s uncle Myron Gates. “Something’s going on. This is not his personality.”

Now, King’s family members are worried they might never see him again. U.S. officials’ efforts to secure his release will be complicated.

Meanwhile, witnesses on the tour group King had joined recounted the alarming moments King took off. One person thought it was a stunt for TikTok. Others feared someone might start shooting.

A winning ticket in the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

7-10-11-13-24 — and a Powerball of 24.

Those were the winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot draw — and someone in California won the $1 billion prize. The winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery. If the winner decides to take the lump sum, it will be $558.1 million before taxes.

▼ Today’s Talker

An invasion of rabbits in…

… a Florida neighborhood has city officials looking for a way to rid the furry creatures from the area. There are 60 to 100 bunnies hopping about in a community north of Fort Lauderdale — and, as a result, a few cute photos, too. But the animals are chewing through wiring and digging into yards, angering residents who say it all started when a neighbor released their pet rabbits. Naturally, it led to rabbits doing what rabbits do.

▼ Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: A federal judge denied Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush-money payments case from New York state court to a federal venue.

Artificial intelligence: Sen. Bob Casey will unveil two new bills that target AI by protecting workers from intrusive workplace surveillance and so-called robot bosses making hiring decisions.

Hunter Biden probe: A pair of IRS whistleblowers testified yesterday before the House Oversight Committee about alleged meddling in the DOJ investigation of Hunter Biden. One of the whistleblowers alleged “gross mismanagement” throughout the investigation, while the other criticized the U.S. attorney who oversaw the case.

Alabama congressional map: A proposal for redrawn districts in Alabama from the state’s GOP-led Legislature maintains only one majority-Black district despite the Supreme Court mandating two, leaders and advocates said.

▼ Staff Pick

A wind of change

In north Mississippi, residents were buzzing about Amazon’s involvement in a wind farm being built in Tunica County. Many are hopeful it’ll result in a financial windfall. Others aren’t so sure.

When I embarked on this story about the wind farm project, I knew I wanted to highlight the Mississippi Delta’s rich history — because to understand what’s at stake in this historically underserved community, it’s important to know the story of Tunica’s past bets on the casino industry and its ensuing wins and losses. — Bracey Harris, national reporter

▼ In Case You Missed It

Where is China’s foreign minister? A tough-talking diplomat considered as something of a protégé to President Xi Jinping has not been seen for three weeks, fueling speculation about his disappearance.

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation after flaws were found in his past research.

A gunman killed two people and injured six others in Auckland, New Zealand, on the eve of the Women’s World Cup.

The wife of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings has filed for divorce.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with 100-year-old U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing today, calling him an “old friend.”

New research has discovered a simple technique to help with nail biting, skin picking and hair pulling.

A New Jersey con man who was pardoned in the final hours of Donald Trump’s presidency has been arrested again and accused of a “Ponzi-like scheme.”

