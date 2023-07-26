Kevin Spacey found not guilty as Hunter Biden appears in court: Morning Rundown

Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to failing to pay his taxes. Kevin Spacey was found not guilty of sexual assault in a London court. And a “massive amount” of evidence is collected from the Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home. Here’s what to know today.

Kevin Spacey not guilty in London trial

Kevin Spacey was found not guilty by a London jury on Wednesday of sexually assaulting four men in a high-profile trial in which the actor and all four of his accusers testify.

Three of the complainants accused Spacey of groping them. One accused the actor of performing oral sex on him while he was passed out. The charges dated from 2004 to 2013, when Spacey was the artistic director for the Old Vic Theater.

The accusers described Spacey as a "vile sexual predator," "slippery" and "disgusting." Spacey described the accusations as "madness" and dismissed one incident as a "clumsy pass." He said he performed oral sex on one of the accusers, but it was consensual.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to tax charges today

Hunter Biden says intends to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes at a federal courthouse today in Wilmington. He arrived at the courthouse just after 9 a.m.

Hunter Biden didn't pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018 while earning more than $1.5 million annually, according to U.S. attorney David Weiss. Biden also faced a separate gun charge for illegally owning a handgun, but the Justice Department said that he reached a pretrial agreement that likely means the case will be wiped from his record.

This is the first time the Justice Department has brought charges against the child of a sitting president.

Republicans have argued Biden received preferential treatment and he should have been charged for some of his other business dealings.

Read more Hunter Biden coverage Lawyers in the case lobbed accusations of misconduct and misrepresentation after an attorney for a Republican House member asked to introduce additional evidence ahead of today's plea.

‘Massive amount’ of evidence at Gilgo Beach suspect’s home

Authorities in New York are finished searching the house of the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, they said yesterday. The nearly two-week investigation yielded a “massive amount” of evidence, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. Now, all of the material will have to be “cataloged and analyzed,” Tierney said, “and it’s going to take some time.” Asked whether anyone might have been killed at suspect Rex Heuermann’s home, Tierney gave an elusive response.

Interest rates are expected to rise again

U.S. inflation has declined for 12 months straight. And last month, the annual inflation rate was 3% year-over-year, the lowest it has been in more than two years. But those figures are still too high for the Federal Reserve. Today, the Fed is expected to raise the federal interest rate by 0.25% to more than 5%, which would be the highest level since 2007.

The Federal Reserve wants inflation to be 2%, and they want to achieve that number without causing people to lose their jobs. Interest rates play a key role in that strategy.

Partially mummified bodies were family 'living off the grid'

Three people whose decomposing remains were found at a remote campsite in western Colorado were related, according to a county coroner.

The bodies of two adult sisters and one woman's 14-year-old son were found partially mummified by a hiker earlier this month. Two bodies were found in a tent and another was found outside. All showed signs of malnourishment.

Family members told Colorado officials that the group embarked on a trip last summer with the intent to "live off the grid." A cause of death is yet to be determined, but officials say the group may have succumbed to starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to make fire to stay warm during the winter.

Mapping urban heat islands in 44 U.S. cities

In nine major cities, at least 1 million people are affected by urban heat islands. But those cities — New York, Houston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, San Antonio, San Diego, Phoenix and Detroit — are not the only places where populations are affected by unusually high temperatures, a new analysis found.

Urban heat islands occur when cities replace land cover like forest, open water and greenery with buildings, pavement or other material that absorb and retain heat. For example, in Miami, parts of the population experience temperatures at least 12 degrees warmer than a nonurban environment. (Also in Florida, water temperatures recently hit a jaw-dropping 101.1 F, about as hot as the water in a hot tub.) See the interactive map.

Judge rules against Biden immigration policy

A signature piece of President Joe Biden’s immigration that limits who can apply for asylum at the southern border is “both substantively and procedurally invalid,” a federal judge in San Francisco ruled yesterday. Lawyers for the Justice Department immediately issued a notice to appeal the decision in a high court, and the case is likely to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The “asylum ineligibility rule” requires asylum-seekers to schedule an appointment for a hearing at a legal port of entry or prove that they had already been denied asylum in another country while en route to the U.S. The Biden administration argues this policy has limited the number of migrants crossing the border since May, when the Covid restrictions known as Title 42 ended.

Trans man punched by L.A. County deputy, video shows

In February, 24-year-old Emmett Brock was driving home from work and saw what appeared to be a heated conversation between a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and a woman on the side of the road. Brock said he gave the deputy the middle finger as he drove by. Then, a patrol vehicle started following him.

In recently released surveillance video of the ensuing confrontation, a deputy is seen grabbing Brock, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the head. And later, when Brock told staff at a sheriff’s station that he was transgender, Brock said a staff member asked him to show his genitals. Reporter Jo Yurcaba spoke to Brock and his attorney about the details of the case, which the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating.

Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest

The son of NBA icon LeBron James is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout this week in Los Angeles. James’ family announced that 18-year-old Bronny was out of the ICU and in stable condition.

Even in young, healthy individuals, cardiac arrest can happen without warning. In the moments when the heart stops beating and pumping blood to the rest of the body, quickly starting CPR mean the difference between life and death. Here’s what else to know about cardiac arrest, including the groups of people most affected, symptoms and treatment.

Today’s Talker

A deal between UPS and a workers union includes…

… pay increases for many employees, air conditioned vehicles and more. The agreement on a new five-year contract covering 340,000 workers was announced yesterday, just hours after negotiations between the company and Teamsters union resumed. The deal also likely averts a strike that threatened to snarl deliveries across the country. Next up: Rank-and-file union members must approve the agreement.

Politics in Brief

Elections probe: The special counsel’s office has inquired about a meeting in February 2020, during which federal officials assured then-President Donald Trump of the security and integrity of the U.S. election system.

Classified docs case: Eight search warrants and affidavits were filed in connection with the case involving Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to recently unsealed court motions.

College admissions: The Education Department is investigating Harvard University’s use of legacy admissions after a complaint from advocacy groups alleging the practice violates federal civil rights law.

Impeachment inquiry: Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested this week that the House would be justified in beginning an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Not all Republicans were receptive to the idea.

DeSantis campaign: As part of its latest downsizing effort, Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign fired a staffer who retweeted a video that superimposed Nazi imagery over DeSantis’ face.

Staff Pick: High hopes in Miami

Miami has been a city in transition for the better part of a decade. Then, a pandemic-era boom made the South Florida bastion a playground for crypto enthusiasts and the tech elite. But the upswing has driven up the cost of housing and caused other problems. Enter Lionel Messi and his legion of fans. In this story, reporter Rob Wile seeks to answer the question I have: Can the city make the most of its new shine? — Bryan Logan, business news editor

In Case You Missed It

The cause of death being investigated for 3 Marines found in vehicle at North Carolina gas station.

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Fox New host Greg Gutfeld for saying on air that Jewish people survived Nazi concentration camps by being “useful.”

Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a toddler fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother, who allegedly had cocaine in his system.

Quartz countertops have skyrocketed in popularity over the last decade, but new research suggests the material is linked to a deadly lung disease in workers who breathe in dust from the material.

A 72-year-old drug dealer was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in connection with the overdose death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams.

Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran who was released by Russia in a prisoner exchange last year, was injured while fighting in Ukraine.

British billionaire Joe Lewis, who owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has been charged in the U.S. over a “brazen insider trading scheme,” in which he allegedly provided inside information to romantic partners and associates.

