Morning Rundown:  Broadway’s biggest night, a vaccine shows promise and I-95 may take months to rebuild

The federal judge overlooking Trump’s classified documents trial might prove to be a hurdle for the Justice Department. A portion of I-95 that collapsed in Philadelphia will take months to rebuild. Plus, Broadway’s biggest night forged ahead despite the Hollywood writer’s strike.

Here's what to know today.

How the judge overseeing Trump’s trial could hobble the Justice Department’s case

The federal indictment of Donald Trump, unsealed on Friday, was filled with startling accounts of how the former president allegedly mishandled classified information. But the revelation of who would oversee the case could present unique challenges for the Justice Department.

Aileen Cannon, a former prosecutor who has spent two and a half years on the bench, is a Trump appointee who repeatedly ruled in his favor in a similar case.

Now she is overseeing a trial that experts believe could influence the American public's trust in the court system.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Cannon will determine how quickly the case goes to trial, oversee the selection of jurors and pick what evidence can be shown to the jury. An issue before the case even reaches trial is how Cannon resolves pretrial motions, specifically one with Evan Corcoran, one of Trump’s defense lawyers.

The indictment makes clear that prosecutors have relied on notes that Corcoran took his interactions with Trump, including his client’s resistance to turning over classified documents.

If Cannon agrees that the jury shouldn’t hear all of Corcoran’s evidence, the Justice Department’s case won’t be done, but will be critically hobbled.

Read the full analysis here.

In his first remarks since he was indicted in the federal classified documents probe, Trump continued to declare his innocence at the Georgia Republican Party’s annual convention.

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian leader and media tycoon, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the media tycoon who defied a succession of scandals to tower over Italian politics for decades, has died, according to Italian media. He was 86.

Italy’s longest-serving premier, Berlusconi formed the country’s largest media company before using his fame and wealth as the launchpad for a political career that saw him lead Italy three times.

He had been diagnosed with leukemia in April after years of ill health and was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a scheduled check-up on Friday.

Pa. Gov predicts rebuilding overpass on I-95 could take months after tanker fire

Interstate 95, the main roadway between the East Coast’s two largest cities, New York City and Philadelphia, will be closed for months after a tanker fire caused a section to collapse, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

An elevated section of northbound lanes in northeast Philadelphia fell, trapping a tanker truck and whoever was inside beneath 500 tons of concrete, steel and rubble. Corresponding elevated southbound lanes were found to lack structural integrity, leading to a closure of the entire freeway.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but first responders had yet to get to the tanker truck or any possible occupants.

Exclusive: Experimental vaccine shows promise in delaying return of brain tumors

John Wishman was diagnosed with the deadliest form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, in fall 2020. The survival time is just 12 to 18 months.

Two and a half years later he’s enjoying life, attributing his status to the experimental vaccine that’s designed to delay the progression of the tumor. Surgical removal of the entire tumor is almost impossible.

The vaccine, called SurVaxM, targets a protein found in tumors called survivin, named for the role its thought to play in the survival of cancer cells. Get rid of survivin, the thinking goes, and the cancer cells will die.

J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell make history as first nonbinary people to win acting Tonys

Tony Awards history was made when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting as the Broadway community forged ahead despite a Hollywood writers’ strike that left theater’s biggest night without a script.

Host Ariana DeBose opened a blank script backstage before she danced and leaped her way to open the main show with a hectic opening number that gave a jolt of electricity to what is usually an upbeat, safe and chummy night.

▼ Today’s Talker

The low-cost shopping app Temu has gone viral..

… but will the novelty last? The app has exploded on social media with multiple people sharing hauls convincing skeptical consumers to test out the online store. Shoppers can browse from clothing to beauty products to industrial tools, all at extraordinarily low prices. Some are questioning if it’s sustainable, so what’s the catch?

▼ Politics in Brief

Election 2024: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formed a federal political action committee to raise money to help Democrats on the ballot next year.

Congress: Since seizing the coveted speaker’s gavel after 15 grueling rounds of voting earlier this year, Kevin McCarthy has embraced the role of happy warrior.

▼ Staff Pick

Misinformation mayhem

As the fate around DACA remains up in the air, it’s not only created an unpredictable situation for recipients, it also ignited a slew of misinformation online. The most vulnerable? The roughly 93,000 first-time DACA applicants who have been in limbo since 2021, when the program was closed to new registrants. — Elizabeth Both, associate platforms editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

A New York City firefighter drowned Friday morning after he jumped into the water at the Jersey Shore to save his teenage daughter.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a mid game bit that went wrong.

Three people were killed and three others injured in a possible graduation party shootout at an Annapolis, Maryland residence.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

If you’re looking to cook authentic Asian cuisines, chances are your local grocery store only has a few of the ingredients you’ll need. Many Asian-American and Pacific Islander business owners are trying to solve this issue by selling their items online, so that everyone can buy them. Here’s a roundup of some of the best brands to support.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Both. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.