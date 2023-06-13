Morning Rundown: Trump to appear in court, actor Treat Williams dies and a Utah wife's search history

In today’s newsletter: Donald Trump will be arraigned on federal crimes in Miami. A White House official is accused of violating the Hatch Act. And country music star Garth Brooks has something to say about the Bud Light backlash.

Here’s what to know today.

Trump heads to court amid heightened security and anticipated protests

Former President Donald Trump will make history, again, when he appears at a Miami courthouse today to face charges that he misled investigators and mishandled the country’s secrets. Trump, the first former president to be charged with federal crimes, is accused of breaking seven laws and is charged with 37 felony counts, each related to his retention of hundreds of classified government documents, according to an indictment.

At 3 p.m. Eastern, Trump will appear before Magistrate Judge John Goodman. Since his indictment last week, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintained he was entitled to the documents.

But Trump won’t be alone. His co-defendant and aide, Walt Nauta, is also set to be arraigned. Nauta is charged with helping Trump hide documents and lying to investigators about his involvement with and knowledge of the boxes and their contents.

Miami law enforcement is bracing for the possibility of thousands of protesters at the courthouse and has been coordinating with federal, state and local partners to “maintain peace and order.”

Trump isn’t expected to make public comments in Miami, but he is scheduled to speak tonight in Bedminster, New Jersey. An event at his estate had originally been planned as a private fundraiser for his 77th birthday, which is tomorrow.

Here’s what else we know ahead of today’s court appearance.

More coverage of Trump’s arraignment Follow our live blog throughout the day for the latest updates.

throughout the day for the latest updates. From Pennsylvania Avenue to Mar-a-Lago: Review the origins of the classified docs investigation, how it reached this point and what’s next.

White House press secretary accused of violating the Hatch Act

Karine Jean-Pierre’s choice of words when referring to Republican candidates last year violated the Hatch Act, a government watchdog agency said. The Hatch Act is a law intended to protect federal employees from using their offices to influence elections.

Among the statements in question is one from a White House briefing on Nov. 2, in the run-up to the 2022 midterms, when Jean-Pierre referred to “mega MAGA Republican officials who don’t believe in the rule of law.” She also made other comments disparaging Republican candidates, according to a Hatch Act complaint filed by a conservative group.

Despite having found Jean-Pierre in violation of the law, the Office of the Special Counsel did not take action against her outside of issuing a warning.

Inflation rates may be slowing, but not all prices are falling as fast

The latest inflation data lands today, and economists are forecasting an annual increase of 4% — less than the 4.5% rate in April. In other words, inflation, and the high prices that result from it, is starting to meaningfully come down.

You may have noticed the decline in gas prices. But groceries are continuing to see rapid increases, with prices of food ordered online climbing 8.2% over the past 12 months, according to data. (And if that’s not bad enough, there’s some bitter news for chocolate lovers.)

During today’s update, expect to also hear about the Fed’s latest interest rate policy as the agency presses toward its goal of cooling the inflation rate to 2%.

Garth Brooks defends his Bud Light decision

At Garth Brooks’ new Nashville bar, he’ll serve “every brand of beer” — including Bud Light. Before April, a bar serving Bud Light would be so unremarkable it needed no announcement. But Brooks’ support of the brand has triggered backlash from those upset with Bud Light for partnering with a transgender influencer in a social media ad.

Angry fans lashed out at Brooks and said they would burn their merchandise, prompting a response from the “Friends in Low Places” singer during a livestream. “Everybody’s got their opinions,” he said. “But inclusivity is always going to be me.

▼ Today’s Talker

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announced plans to…

… retire after the show’s next season. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” he said in a tweet yesterday. “Many thanks to you all.” Sajak, 76, took the helm of the popular game show in 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White and has since become a television mainstay. He didn’t say who might replace him.

▼ Politics in Brief

House blockade: Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a temporary deal with a band of 11 conservative rebels, ending a nearly weeklong blockade that prevented a package of GOP bills from advancing on the floor.

Navy nomination: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended Adm. Samuel Paparo become the Navy’s highest-ranking officer instead of a woman widely believed to have been the front-runner.

▼ Staff Pick

Deepfake creators go after young TikTok stars

On Twitter, non-consensual deepfake pornography of TikTok’s biggest stars has thrived, even though it breaks the platform’s rules. The problem highlights Twitter’s struggles to moderate the internet’s most disturbing content under Elon Musk’s ownership. Reporter Kat Tenbarge builds on her previous reporting of deepfakes to highlight a growing problem on social media sites. — Ben Goggin, deputy tech editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

The Denver Nuggets took home their first NBA championship after beating the Miami Heat 94-89.

Actor Treat Williams, known for his roles in the film “Hair” and the TV series “Everwood,” died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 71.

A Utah woman accused of killing her husband by poisoning him and then writing a book about grief allegedly searched for legal doses of fentanyl and life insurance payouts.

Rescue workers pulled a body from the wreckage of the tanker truck fire beneath the I-95 overpass in Philadelphia.

Retired Ecuadorian nurse Bella Montoya Tapia gave mourners a fright after banging on her coffin during her own wake.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Have you noticed dust accumulating in your home? It could be because you’re using the wrong cleaning tool. Our Select team spoke to experts to find out the most effective dusters to shop for and how to dust different areas of your home.

