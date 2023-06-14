Morning Rundown: How 4 kids survived 40 days in the jungle, The Beatles’ ‘final record’ and the GOP’s reaction to Trump

Republicans’ sentiments toward Donald Trump may be shifting. A closer look at how four children were able to survive 40 days alone in the Amazon jungle. And Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ attorneys resist a restitution proposal.

Here’s what to know today.

GOP loyalty to Trump shows early signs of cracking

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance at a Miami courthouse for his arraignment came with few surprises. He pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts in connection with his alleged improper handling of classified documents and his refusal to return them to the federal government.

He then flew to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he leaned harder into his narrative that he is being targeted unfairly and undemocratically by political enemies bent on stopping his agenda.

While it’s long been Republican orthodoxy that the GOP base will stick with him no matter what he does, that sentiment may be shifting.

Privately, Republicans aren’t so sure about the latest indictments.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in Georgia,” an operative in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ orbit said, referring to the investigation into possible election interference by Trump and his allies.”But the man is going to prison. It’s happening.”

This sort of comment is further than where many of Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination will go publicly. Yet even out in the open, there are indications that they believe this indictment is far more serious than the last one.

The remarkable survival of 4 kids lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days

The search for four children who were lost in the Amazon jungle in Colombia after a plane crashed ended last Friday, when the kids were found thin but very much alive. It was a complicated search that gripped the country, as rescuers combed through 1,600 miles of dense forest and on two occasions came within about 70 to 170 feet of them.

But how were the children — ages 13, 9, 4 and 1 — able to survive for so long in conditions that would be a challenge for most adults? Gen. Pedro Sánchez, the official who led the search operation, said their survival came down to three factors.

FDA advisers to discuss updated Covid boosters

Which Covid strain — or strains — will be most prevalent this year? Tomorrow, Food and Drug Administration advisers will discuss just that as they weigh a new round of boosters for the fall, just the second time the vaccines have been updated. It’s an approach similar to how strains are selected for the yearly flu shot. Even after advisers make their decision, a question remains: Who will get the new booster?

▼ Today’s Talker

The Beatles are (sort of) back together...

… to make a new and “final record” that will be released later this year and include John Lennon’s vocals. Paul McCartney said that “Get Back” director Peter Jackson was able to extricate Lennon’s voice from a demo and “finish up” what the late Beatles singer started decades ago, with a little help from artificial intelligence.

▼ Politics in Brief

Jan. 6 investigation: Two “fake electors” from Nevada appeared before the federal grand jury investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in office.

E. Jean Carroll case: A federal judge granted a motion by writer E. Jean Carroll to file an amended defamation suit against Trump seeking at least $10 million.

Pride Month: The White House banned a transgender model from future events after photos and videos showed her topless on the South Lawn during an LGBTQ Pride Month celebration.

▼ Staff Pick

The race for ‘green energy’

A proposed mine in Colombia’s Amazon forest is part of the country’s push to become a major copper producer, fueled by a global drive for metals for green energy — and, in part, by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s family. The Sununus are not only politically connected — they have been mining for decades. This story looks into how this family’s push to mine in Colombia is creating ethical and environmental concerns. — Elizabeth Robinson, newsletter editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

An Illinois man shot himself in the leg while dreaming about burglars, police say. Now he’s being charged with firearms offenses.

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author known for novels like “Blood Meridian,” “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road,” died at his New Mexico home. He was 89.

Lawyers for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes objected to a restitution proposal that includes $250 monthly payments to victims.

Hainan Airlines has been crticisized after it issued guidelines stating that female flight attendants would be grounded if their weight exceeded the “standard limit” by 10%.

The Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student earlier this year will not be returning to her job at the school next fall.

The parent company of Instant Pot and Pyrex filed for bankruptcy but vowed to continue sales while it restructures.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

