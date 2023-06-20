Search continues for missing titanic tourist sub, RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance: Morning Rundown 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine stance goes under the microscope. The search continues for the submersible that vanished with five onboard while exploring the Titanic wreck. Plus, Senate Democrats will bring forward bills to protect reproductive healthcare.

Here’s what to know today.

RFK Jr. wants to be president — but can he stop talking about vaccines?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., political scion and conspiracy theorist, is running for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. He’s known for his anti-vaccine activism, but his campaign has been strategically quiet on the topic.

His anti-vaccine stance aligns with members of the Republican party, putting him in a tough spot with potential voters in the Democratic primary.

He skews to the right on issues such as gun control and vaccines, but to the left on the environment and war. But undergirding all of his positions is a deep distrust of the establishment — a perspective that’s made him a popular guest on alternative platforms and podcasts.

Kennedy sees America as a place where doctors poison the public and few institutions can be trusted. “People should be scared,” he says to reporter Brandy Zadrozny, who joined him on a hike in Los Angeles to find out what his anti-vaccine crusade could look like in the White House.

YouTube said that it had removed a video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaking with podcast host Jordan Peterson for spreading vaccine misinformation.

Coast Guard continues search for missing vessel visiting Titanic wreck

The U.S Coast Guard continued its search for a missing Canadian research submersible that disappeared on a dive to explore the wreck of the Titanic. The five-person crew started their journey Sunday, but the research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the crew after about an hour and 45 minutes.

The missing submersible is part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the Titanic wreckage, where the private company plans the trips to explore with its research teams. It was only its third trip since OceanGate began offering them in 2021, offering customers the chancce to follow in “Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps” for the price of $250,000 per person.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was among the five people onboard the vessel, along with prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. The other two people onboard have yet to be identified.

Exclusive: House GOP moves to ban public access to service members’ military records

House Republicans are trying to stop the practice of the Defense Department releasing summaries of the service records of members of the U.S. military to the public. The proposal, part of a House Appropriations Committee bill, comes after the Pentagon released personal information of several Republican politicians who were current or former members of the armed forces.

The bill would prohibit any funds from being used to release any personal information about service members, which news organizations and employers use to verify people’s military service. House lawmakers now want to make it illegal for the military to release information regarding any current or former member of the armed forces without their consent.

Black mermaids came to slay…

… at the 41st annual Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in New York City. Attending in spirit, if not in person, was Halle Bailey who is the newest Princess Ariel in Disney’s live action of the “The Little Mermaid.” The movie, which was released last month, inspired a new generation of fans. Black mermaids talked in interviews about how powerful they felt in their skin— and tails— after spending hours putting together their costumes.

Abortion rights: Senate Democrats plan to mark one year without Roe v. Wade by bringing legislation forward focused on reproductive health access.

Trump kids: Trump says his kids won’t serve in his administration if he wins a second term, telling Fox News it was “too painful” for his family the first time around and they had "been through hell.”

Spy balloon: Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News that his trip to Beijing marked an “important start” in stabilizing U.S. ties with China and that the countries should move on from the spy balloon incident.

A robot for a fitness coach

Need exercise advice? People are turning to ChatGPT as a cheaper alternative to get in shape when personal trainers are too costly. Some are optimistic saying AI can get people moving, but there may be health risks. What appears to be the best financial choice at first could lead to some unexpected consequences. — Elizabeth Both, associate platforms editor

Bebe Rexha was taken to the hospital after she was smacked in the face by a cellphone that came from an audience member during a concert.

Dozens of LGBTQ+ Pride flags were damaged and ripped down at the Stonewall National Monument over the weekend.

A man with an axe attacked random diners at three neighboring Chinese restaurants in New Zealand, wounding four people.

Video from inside a United jet shows a slow-motion collision with a Delta plane on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport.

