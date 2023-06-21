Morning Rundown: Titanic sub, Hunter Biden investigation, HCA hospitals

The desperate search for the missing Titanic submersible continues. Legal experts weigh in on the charges Hunter Biden faces. And a for-profit hospital chain is accused of pushing hospice care on families to free up beds.

Here’s what to know today.

‘Underwater noises’ detected during search for missing sub

The race against time narrows as crews continue the search for the Titan submersible, which went missing while on a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic. There were less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on the vessel, a U.S. Coast Guard official said yesterday.

Early this morning, the Coast Guard said that a Canadian aircraft detected “underwater noises” in the search area. The sounds prompted fresh searches by remotely operated vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard said, but the effort so far has “yielded negative results.”

Read more about the missing sub There’s barely enough room for more than one person at a time to stretch out, no traditional toilet and it is steered with a video game controller. Take a look inside the Titan vessel.

A billionaire, a CEO, a diver, a businessman and his son: Here’s what we know about the five people aboard.

about the five people aboard. The sub’s oxygen supply is the most pressing factor in the search, but it’s hardly the only challenge .

What legal experts say about the charges against Hunter Biden

The plea deal that Hunter Biden reached with the U.S. attorney for Delaware was “harsh,” but likely will not result in any jail time, legal experts said. Under the deal, Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes. He also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions, according to court documents filed yesterday.

The tax and gun charges are rarely brought against fist-time offenders like Biden, a former FBI general counsel and NBC News contributor said. And a former federal prosecutor added: “If anything, Hunter Biden was treated harshly — those crimes are rarely charged.”

In fact, the gun charge itself is under legal threat.

HCA hospitals push hospice care to improve performance metrics, physicians say

HCA Healthcare hospitals have pressed staff to persuade families of ailing patients to initiate hospice care, physicians say, in an effort to reduce in-hospital mortality rates and free up hospital beds more quickly.

At two HCA hospitals, the practice appears to be mechanized, with staff citing an algorithm known as the vulnerability index, according to texts shared with NBC News, to identify patients who are most likely to die soon.

Biden calls Xi a ‘dictator,’ fueling Chinese anger

President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator,” sparking an angry reaction from Beijing in a sudden flare-up after talks between the two superpowers aimed at easing their geopolitical animosity.

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in California, Biden suggested that Xi was embarrassed because he did not know about the alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States earlier this year, despite his status as China’s all-powerful leader. China quickly hit back at the remarks, branding them “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

The president’s description of Xi came one day after a high-level visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing, an effort to calm tensions between the U.S. and China.

▼ Today’s Talker

Adults should be screened regularly for…

… anxiety and depression, especially pregnant and postpartum women, even if they don’t have symptoms. The recommendation from an influential group of health experts is the first time the panel has advocated for routine screening of anxiety in adults and comes as emotional stress has skyrocketed in recent years. So what is the test for anxiety? It’s pretty simple.

▼ Politics in Brief

Congress: Rep. Lauren Boebert introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden that will force a House floor vote in the coming days.

Trump investigations: Former President Donald Trump’s trial in the special counsel’s classified documents case will begin in mid-August.

Artificial intelligence: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will unveil his long-awaited framework for regulating AI and outline steps Congress can take to get ahead of the technology.

OUT politics and policy: A federal judge struck down an Arkansas law that would have banned transition-related medical care for transgender minors, declaring it unconstitutional.

▼ Staff Pick

‘We need some answers’

Two friends were found dead outside a Columbus, Georgia, home, and days later, the man who lived next door was also discovered dead. Three months after the deaths, no arrests have been made and conflicting details have emerged. Reporter Tim Stelloh takes a look at the case and speaks to family members, who are desperate to find out when answers are coming. — Jamie Knodel, evening news editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested after allegedly showing up drunk to a New York-bound flight and forcing the journey’s cancellation.

The night an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed, displaced residents gathered in the back of an alley near the rubble and “cried together” as they watched everything unfold.

Kindergarten teachers in Taiwan have been accused of drugging their students after blood tests found traces of sedatives, including phenobarbital and benzodiazepines, in at least eight children.

The global gender parity is back to pre-Covid levels and isn’t expected to close for 131 more years (translation: not until 2154), according to the World Economic Forum.

An Idaho man accused of killing four people told police he “lost it” after a neighbor allegedly exposed himself to the man’s family.

▼ Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Emissions from your stovetop or car can pollute the air inside your home, making it potentially as contaminated as the air outside. Air purifiers can help remove pollutants, and these seven options under $150 are perfect for small spaces.

