Supreme Court imminent rulings and 50 years of hip-hop: Morning Rundown

Putin’s hold on power is questioned after the Wagner mercenaries' armed revolt. The Supreme Court will be releasing high-stakes rulings this week before their session ends for the summer. Plus, a look at 50 years of hip-hop fashion.

Here’s what to know today.

The Russian mercenary chief behind the rebellion that shook the Kremlin

Yevgeny Prigozhin used his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin to get rich and build a private army — then marched it on Moscow in a stunning challenge to his former boss’s rule.

The Wagner mercenary chief now appears to have abandoned that rebellion, in a purported deal that leaves more questions than answers.

But what do we know about Prigozhin, who went from prison to leading a military revolt that got within a hundred or so miles of Moscow?

Here’s a look at the man behind the biggest challenge to Putin's 23 years of rule.

Biden spent most of the weekend attending briefings about Russia and speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while hunkered down in Camp David. Senior White House reporter Peter Nicholas analyzes what Putin's sudden instability could mean for the 2024 election.

Colleges await an affirmative action decision by the Supreme Court

As the Supreme Court nears the end of its nine-month session before a stream of high-profile rulings, colleges will be left scrambling if the Supreme court decides to bar them from considering race as a factor in the admissions process.

The justices are considering a pair of affirmative action cases arising from challenges to the admissions processes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Both suits, which allege that the schools discriminate against Asian students (an accusation they deny), were brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, which is led by conservative activist Ed Blum.

As universities are now facing a potential ban, some top schools are trying to find alternative ways to foster diversity on campus.

Ron DeSantis travels to Texas Border ahead of his new immigration policy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured part of the Texas border as he prepared to roll out his new immigration platform that goes into effect on July 1. The law imposes restrictions and penalties to deter the potential employment of undocumented workers in Florida.

Multiple Florida immigrants were forced to flee the state once DeSantis signed the immigration law. An undocumented immigrant who built a business and a life in Tampa is one of the many who have left, saying “they don’t want us here.”

50 years of hip-hop fashion

Just as hip-hop revolutionized music forever, so did the iconic fashion that spun out of it, birthing a legion of savvy, entrepreneurial designers. As corporate fashion and luxury brands took notice, how did these designers maintain their space in the ever-growing streetwear market? This is their story.

Taylor Swift doesn’t need her fans to ‘defend’ her

… as her re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" will spark speculation on what each song she wrote is about. During her Eras Tour, Swift said she heard stories of fan’s forming bonds and would love for “that kindness and gentleness to extend onto our internet activities” for her July 7 album release.

Election 2024: Some Democrats believe that Donald Trump has a serious shot at winning the upcoming presidential election.

NBC News poll: Trump has expanded his lead over the rest of the Republican presidential field since his latest indictment, according to a new national NBC News poll.

A VidCon frenzy

As online platforms like YouTube and TikTok soared in popularity during the pandemic, many say that it helped propel digital media to be taken seriously in terms of entertainment. At the annual media convention, VidCon, it’s clear the dream used to be for creators to jump from digital to mainstream. Now it’s evident that content creation is becoming a feasible career option. — Elizabeth Both, associate platforms editor

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched an investigation into the Titan submersible implosion.

Human remains were found in the area of a California mountain range where authorities have spent months searching for actor Julian Sands.

An airport employee died after being “ingested” into an airplane engine, in what appears to have been a freak accident at San Antonio International Airport.

A 14-year-old boy fell ill and died in extreme heat while he was hiking, along with his stepfather who died after his vehicle veered off its path while seeking help.

The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent.

