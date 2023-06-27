Wagner group's effect in Ukraine and Senate releases new Jan. 6 report: Morning Rundown

The effects of the Wagner group’s short-lived rebellion could be felt in Ukraine for months to come. An experimental weight-loss drug could be more effective than any others on the market. And influencers who visited a fast-fashion retailer’s facilities in China get the side-eye.

Here’s what to know today.

Mutiny and mayhem in Russia viewed as a boon for Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed revolt and march into Moscow seemed to end as suddenly as it started. It certainly did not end up being the government-toppling insurrection many Ukrainians hoped it would be. Ukrainian officials said they viewed the recent events as a distraction.

But the Wagner mercenary group's short-lived revolt may have helped Ukraine in ways that remain to be felt.

For example, on its route to Moscow, the group seized Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian army’s southern command headquarters, the nerve center for the invasion of Ukraine and is essential for supply, command and logistics. That it fell so quickly should make Russian military leaders uneasy, reporter Phil McCausland explains.

Ryan O’Leary, an American serving as a junior sergeant in the Ukrainian military, said he expects the situation to benefit his unit in the days and weeks ahead, particularly if Russia struggles to bring supplies to bolster its front lines or if its officers have to suss out the allegiances of Wagner fighters now under the military’s command.

However, Putin’s support of his military leadership will likely put pressure on them to deliver quick results on the battlefield. Multiple former military and diplomatic officials are concerned about the lengths he could go to reinforce his strongman image.

More about the Wagner group’s rebellion: In his first address since the weekend’s events, Putin assailed those responsible for the revolt.

for the revolt. Plane belonging Russian mercenary chief lands in Belarus, flight-tracking website shows.

FBI and DHS downplayed threats ahead of Jan. 6, new Senate report says

Federal law enforcement agencies “completely dropped the ball” and “did not prepare the proper security apparatus” ahead of the Capitol insurrection, a new report from Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee concluded. Unlike the Jan. 6 committee’s final report, which focused on Donald Trump, this report includes a direct critique of law enforcement.

The report, released this morning, provides examples of threats of violence — like on Jan. 2, 2021, when a social media user wrote, in part, on Parler, “don’t be surprised if we take the #capital [sic] building.” Instead, intelligence analysts with the FBI and DHS had other concerns.

Meanwhile, about half a dozen Secret Service agents have testified before the grand jury that will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the riot.

Experimental drug shows promise in weight-loss trial

An experimental drug from Eli Lilly has the potential to provide greater weight loss benefits than any drug currently on the market — including popular options like Ozempic and Wegovy. The drug is called retatrutide, and, in a mid-stage clinical trial, it helped people lose, on average, about 24% of their body weight, according to a new study released this week. That’s the equivalent of about 58 pounds over the course of 48 weeks.

So how long could it be until retatrutide is available to the public, and how would it be used? Scientists weigh in.

Hundreds of flights canceled as severe weather slams East Coast, while Texas faces possibly record-breaking heat

Millions across the country are waking up to more severe weather Tuesday, with hundreds of flights in and out of the East Coast cancelled overnight after thunderstorms struck the region and a deadly heatwave smothered the South.

The National Weather Service warned that widespread clusters of showers and thunderstorms would hang over the East Coast into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

▼ Today’s Talker

Pregnant and postpartum women may be entitled to...

… longer breaks, shorter working hours and more when the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act takes effect today. An estimated 2.8 million workers annually could benefit from the policy change. What those changes are remains to be seen. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, has not yet published a list of accommodations that will be required under the law.

▼ Politics in Brief

Classified docs case: U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a request from special counsel Jack Smith to keep secret a list of 84 potential witnesses in the prosecution of Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents.

Capitol riot: The trial of a Jan. 6 defendant turned into a kind of family therapy session when a defendant who represented himself questioned his son, who turned him into the FBI.

Congressional maps: The Supreme Court paved the way for Louisiana’s congressional maps to be redrawn after it dismissed the state’s appeal seeking to prevent such action.

▼ Staff Pick

Shein skepticism

A group of influencers went on a trip to a clothing brand’s manufacturing facilities in China. By their accounts, Shein’s factories were clean and technologically advanced. The workers were “chill” and not “slaving away,” as one influencer put it. Yet many people who have viewed the videos are raising red flags because the fast-fashion giant has been accused of forced labor abuses, human rights violations and potentially hazardous material in some clothing. — Elizabeth Robinson, newsletter editor

▼ In Case You Missed It

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the suspect charged in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, according to court documents filed yesterday.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of three people in Massachusetts, including a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

A ramp worker at the San Antonio International Airport who was “ingested” into a plane engine died of suicide, authorities said.

The CDC issued an alert after five cases of malaria were reported in Texas and Florida over the last two months.

Prosecutors in Florida said there was “insufficient evidence” to bring a murder case against a white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor through a door.

Twitter users said that the site’s TikTok copycat feature showed them vaccine misinformation and police brutality.

