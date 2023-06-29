Titan submersible debris recovered and Madonna hospitalized with infection: Morning Rundown

The jet stream causing scorching heat in Texas and wildfires in Canada has taken on unusual qualities lately. Remains and debris from the Titanic sub wreckage are recovered. And Madonna is recovering from a "serious bacterial infection."

Here’s what to know today.

The current jet stream ‘looks like a Van Gogh’ and feels like blistering heat

Raise your hand if you were among the more than 100 million people who faced either unhealthy air quality or blistering heat yesterday. It was so hot in Texas that the temperature at Big Bend National Park reached 115 degrees, warmer than Death Valley’s recorded 109 degrees.

It turns out the jet stream — a ribbon of air that drives the pressure changes which determine the weather across North America — is behind both the Canadian wildfires (and therefore, the smoke lingering over parts of the U.S.) and the scorching heat.

In recent weeks, the jet stream has appeared unusual and disjointed, scientists say, and it may be part of the reason regions are staying hotter for longer.

“I’m honestly at a loss to even characterize the current large-scale planetary wave pattern,” Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, tweeted this month. “Frankly, it looks like a Van Gogh.”

In a warming world, “these kinds of wavy, blocky patterns” in the jet stream “are certainly consistent with what we expect to see more often,” said Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist with the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts.

Science reporter Evan Bush breaks why the jet stream’s recent behavior has climate scientists spooked.

A Ukrainian mother’s 3,000-mile journey to get her son back

Oksana Stetsenko’s tearful reunion with her son, Nikita, aired recently in a pro-Kremlin TV spot. Russian media claims the Ukrainian mother had “lost contact” with the boy last fall, when the Russian military took 13 kids from a boarding school in the town of Kupyansk, Ukraine.

But Stetsenko told a different story. “They took our children and they had no right to keep them there,” she said. Nikita’s experience is part of what Ukraine says is Russia’s systematic and large-scale effort to erase Ukrainian identity.

In an interview with NBC News, Stetsenko detailed the agonizing months during which she had no idea where her son was and the 3,000-mile trip she made to get Nikita back home once she found out where he’d been taken.

The four federal agencies DeSantis wants to cut

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is elected president, he said he would seek to close four federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the size of the government. “We would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy and we would do IRS,” he said in an interview with Fox News. And he has something else in mind if Congress won’t work with him to help see his plan through.

DeSantis’ apparent attempt to move further to the right of Donald Trump on a range of issues also included the unexpected veto yesterday of a Florida criminal justice reform bill that had received bipartisan support.

Titan sub debris pulled from the depths of the ocean

Debris from the Titan submersible wreckage, as well as presumed human remains, have been recovered from 12,500 feet underwater, U.S. Coast Guard officials said. A remotely operated vehicle retrieved the debris, more than a week after the search for the five-passenger vessel captured the world’s attention. While it’s unclear what was recovered, one particularly large piece could be seen with several large wires attached to it.

Madonna hospitalized after ‘serious bacterial infection’

Pop star Madonna will delay her upcoming tour as she recovers from a bacterial infection that resulted in a “several day stay” in an intensive care unit, her manager said. The 64-year-old pop star is expected to make a full recovery. Here’s what we know about her hospitalization.

Anheuser-Busch will continue to support…

… the LGBTQ community, CEO Brendan Whitworth said, despite the recent backlash against Bud Light. “I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive. And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there,” Whitworth said on “CBS Mornings.” The hit to the company’s business marks one of the few times in recent years that online backlash has led to a notable sustained slump for a major brand.

‘Ticking time bombs’: In several recent rulings, the Supreme Court has unexpectedly handed wins to liberal advocates on election law, minority voting rights and Native American issues. But those wins may prove to be fleeting.

Hunter Biden: President Joe Biden has made it clear to his closest aides that he not only will reject any political advice that he try to limit his son’s public visibility but that he also doesn’t want to hear such suggestions. His message, as one source described it: “Hands off my family.”

Moms for Liberty: The top GOP presidential contenders are all heading to Philadelphia this week to address one of the most powerful factions of the Republican Party: parents.

His 27th time was not the charm

Liang Shi, a 56-year-old millionaire, has tried for 40 years to get a satisfactory score on China’s grueling college entrance examination, known as the gaokao. “I just admire intellectuals. I have been in awe of knowledge and well-educated people since I was a kid,” he said. But after falling short again this month, he’s considering calling it quits. — Jennifer Jett, Asia digital editor

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in MLB history in an 11-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Deadly rip currents in Florida’s Panhandle are to blame for 12 apparent drownings over the past two weeks.

A military conflict with China over Taiwan would set the world's economy back decades because of crippling disruption to the supply chain of microchips, one of the island’s leading producers says.

Overstock.com will relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying the home goods retailers’ intellectual property. Customers can expect to see a refreshed website, mobile app and loyalty program.

Body camera video from a mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, shows an officer chasing and killing the gunman.

A 13-year-old Australian girl became the first female skateboarder to competitively land a “720” — and she pulled off the feat in front of the sport’s pioneer, Tony Hawk.

If you’re not getting a comfortable night’s sleep, a mattress topper may help you transform your bed on a budget. Choosing the right one will depend on your primary sleep position, as well as the topper’s firmness and thickness. Here are the best mattress toppers of 2023, according to experts.

