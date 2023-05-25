Morning Rundown: DeSantis' Twitter fiasco, Tina Turner, new clues about SIDS

Twitter malfunctions spoil DeSantis’ campaign launch. Trailblazing singer Tina Turner dies at 83. And a new study offers clues about SIDS.

Here’s what to know today.

Twitter crashes DeSantis’ launch party

Ron DeSantis officially launched his presidential campaign. But the highly anticipated announcement of his 2024 bid was not without complications.

Twitter crashed repeatedly as users tried to listen to the event with the Florida governor and CEO Elon Musk, who said the glitches had to do with “server capability.” A first Twitter Spaces event indicated that more than 600,000 people were attempting to listen. Musk closed the space and started a second one, which attracted about 161,000 users, according to Twitter’s public-facing data. By the time DeSantis made his big announcement, there were fewer than 70,000 viewers remaining.

DeSantis’ team celebrated the launch anyway, with a senior campaign official saying, “Gov. DeSantis broke the internet — that should tell you everything you need to know about the strength of his candidacy.” DeSantis’ opponents weren’t as generous.

The event featured a string of known conservative media figures and operatives who praised DeSantis and then posed questions aimed at many of his favorite talking points, including critical race theory and Disney. Recap the rest of the campaign launch.

What could happen if the U.S. hits the debt ceiling

The risks are growing that the U.S. could run out of money to pay all its bills by as early as next Thursday — something that has never happened before. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hasn’t given many details on what specifically would happen in such a scenario, but economists and former government officials have some theories on who gets paid and how.

One option would be for Yellen to pay bondholders on the interest they are owed first — failing to pay them would likely have the biggest repercussions across the economy — and delay paying all other bills, like Social Security and veterans benefits. But that could come with political consequences for the Biden administration. Senior policy reporter Shannon Pettypiece explains why it gets more complicated from there.

Study offers new clues about SIDS

Sudden infant death syndrome is by definition a mystery, but researchers are getting closer to understanding some of the risk factors and mechanisms that contribute to SIDS. In a study published today, researchers report that a particular brain receptor likely involved in helping babies gasp for air was altered in some infants who died of SIDS. That receptor is part of the serotonin system, which plays an important role in regulating involuntary body functions.

Other experts say they aren’t surprised that serotonin might be a “key player” when it comes to SIDS. “The question is,” one researcher asks, “Is it the only player?”

Tina Turner, trailblazing ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll,’ dies at 83

Tina Turner — the exuberant, heel-stomping, wild-haired rock goddess who sold out stadiums, earned a dozen Grammy Awards and won the adorations of fans around the world in a music career spanning five decades — died yesterday after a long illness. She was 83.

Turner first burst into the public consciousness as one half of the rhythm-and-blues duo Ike & Tina Turner and later established herself as one of the most popular Black female solo artists in the world with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me.” Take a look back at her illustrious life and career.

Target quietly moves Pride merchandise in some stores

Target defended its decision to pull some of its LGBTQ-themed merchandise this week, saying “threats” from angry customers were “impacting our team members’ sense of safety while at work.” Some people have also posted videos on TikTok showing that Target’s Pride merchandise displays had been moved to less visible locations in some stores.

The reaction has ranged from anger to elation. A store manager in Texas said the relocated Pride display was a “total company decision.” British designer Erik Carnell, whose Pride products were pulled from Target’s website, called the company’s decision to remove his work both “wrong” and “justified.” Meanwhile, conservative activists all but declared victory over Target.

Multivitamins may help to slow…

… the normal forgetfulness that comes with aging. A new study of more than 3,500 participants showed that those who took a Centrum Silver pill over a period of three years had better memories than those who received a placebo treatment. Researchers still have questions — like which ingredient might be driving the effects on cognition and whether other types of multivitamins will work as well.

Jan. 6 insurrection: The rioter who was photographed with his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Hunter Biden probe: A new White House memo says MAGA Republicans are “telling the truth” about their motive for investigating the Biden family’s finances.

73 haunting minutes

As families mourned the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, their grief for the deaths of 19 young children and teachers has been worsened, says one father, by the refusal of people in power to take responsibility for their failures — and leaves unanswered details of what went wrong on that fateful day. — Sandra Lilley, managing editor, NBC News Latino

The dramatic border raid in Russia this week could deal a further blow to the Kremlin’s standing at home and potentially leave its troops stretched in Ukraine.

Records released by the FBI show agents persistently braced for potential threats from sympathizers of the IRA during Queen Elizabeth II's various visits to America.

The man accused of ramming a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House isn’t a U.S. citizen, prosecutors said during the teen’s courtroom appearance.

A Turkish-born artist was instantly paralyzed after being shoved into a moving subway train, a New York prosecutor said.

Rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme.

