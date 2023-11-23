Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rainbow Bridge crash: Morning Rundown

Authorities are investigating a fiery crash that killed two people at the U.S.-Canada border. Research suggests another culprit of itchy skin. And if it seems like you’ve seen fewer touchdowns in NFL games this season, you’re not wrong.

Here's what to know today.

Gazans welcome cease-fire deal but dread what may follow

The release of hostages as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas won’t happen before Friday, Israel's National Security Director Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement yesterday. The agreement also includes a four-day cease-fire.

For Palestinians in and outside of Gaza, the pause in fighting will be a welcome change, but they fear what might come next: a ramped up offensive once the cease-fire is lifted. “There is no critical achievements by this cease-fire,” human rights activists Khalil Abu Shamala said. “The war has not stopped yet.”

Israeli officials stressed a similar sentiment yesterday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war would not be over “until we meet all our objectives.” And Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed that military forces would resume their offensive in “full force” after the cease-fire lifts.

Read the full story here.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

More on the Israel-Hamas war Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

for the latest updates. Hostage families also face an agonizing wait following the deal between Israel and Hamas.

following the deal between Israel and Hamas. A once-fringe idea is gaining traction among members of Israel’s hard-right government. But the proposal has drawn condemnation from experts and activists who say it could constitute ethnic cleansing .

Terrorism not suspected in crash at U.S.-Canada border

Authorities are investigating whether a crash yesterday in Niagara Falls, New York — in which a car went airborne, crashed into a border checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge and set off an explosion — was intentional. Gov. Kathy Hochul said there was “no indication of a terrorist attack.” Two people died in the crash, and a Customs and Border Protection employee suffered minor injuries.

A video of the fiery crash showed a car traveling at a high rate of speed before it went flying in what Hochul called an “absolutely surreal scene.”

The blast coincided with one of the busiest travel days of the year and temporarily shut down all western New York bridge crossings into the U.S., the Erie County executive said shortly after the crash. Hochul later said all bridges had been reopened. Here’s what else we know.

What’s new at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

If you’re reading this and it’s past 8:30 a.m. Eastern, then you’ve missed the start of the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But don’t worry, there are a few ways to watch the festivities, whether in person or at home. This year, expect to see new floats — including a five-story-tall Pillsbury Doughboy and a beloved character from “The Mandalorian” — as well as a replica of Willy Wonka’s candy shop.

NBC News will also be live blogging standout moments throughout the parade. Follow along here.

Enjoy more Thanksgiving stories:

A town in Maine is one of the only places that can claim to have hosted the First Thanksgiving. But it doesn’t want that designation.

Sweet potato mochi balls. Miso green beans. Masala chicken parm. Here’s how Asian Americans across the country are putting their own twist on Thanksgiving meals.

New research suggests another cause of itchy skin

It has been known that inflammation can cause itchiness, and it only gets worse as people scratch and their skin becomes damaged. But a new study published this week points to a possible other cause of itchy skin: a bacterium called Staphylococcus aureus. The findings may offer scientists a new direction to pursue in treatments of eczema, which affects about 10% of people in the U.S.

To test the effect of S. aureus compared to inflammation, researchers turned to mice. Here’s what they observed.

Today’s Talker: The housing market is...

… slumping, sending many would-be home buyers to the sidelines. The reasons range from high prices and high borrowing costs to a low supply of available homes. Data also shows that the one region where prices rose the most over the past year has also fallen the farthest in sales. See five charts that illustrate the current state of the housing market.

Politics in Brief

Trump fraud trial: A law clerk involved in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has received a “deluge” of threats after the former president complained about her on social media, court officials said in arguing for a gag order.

Rosalynn Carter funeral: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will travel to Georgia next week to attend services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Staff Pick: Why touchdowns are on the decline

If you’re an NFL fan and it seems like there are fewer ball spikes and end zone dances on Sundays, that’s not your imagination. Through Week 10 of this NFL season, 4.69 touchdowns were scored per game in what could be the third consecutive season of declining TDs, according to numbers reporter Jasmine Cui and I crunched. The theories of why are plenty. — David K. Li, senior breaking news reporter

In Case You Missed It

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Getting ready to check off your holiday list tomorrow? On Black Friday, it helps to have a strategy. Here are shopping tips from NBC Select’s editors:

Some of the best Black Friday discounts will be on electronics (earbuds, smart watches, gaming consoles), toys and TVs. Items with the biggest price cuts can sell out quickly and likely won’t get cheaper later in the season.

will be on electronics (earbuds, smart watches, gaming consoles), toys and TVs. Items with the biggest price cuts can sell out quickly and likely won’t get cheaper later in the season. Not all sales are created equal, so NBC Select’s editors check price histories when rounding up the best deals and update the deals in real time.

and update the deals in real time. Some retailers price match their competitors. But there are often restrictions or exclusions during big sales, so read the fine print.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.