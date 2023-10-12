Israel vows to continue siege and a $1.7 billion Powerball winner: Morning Rundown

Israel vows their siege of Gaza will not end until hostages are released. The latest figures are expected to show inflation is cooling. And negotiations between Hollywood actors and major studios were suspended.

Here's what to know today.

Israel strikes Gaza, says siege won’t end until hostages released

Israel’s energy minister said there will be no humanitarian aid for Gaza until hostages are returned home.

“No electrical switch will be turned on, no water stop cork will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the kidnapped Israelis are returned home,” Israel Katz said on X, formerly Twitter. “Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals,” Katz wrote.

As of this morning, 97 families have been informed that their loved ones have been taken hostage, according to an Israeli military spokesman. Officials have estimated that between 100 and 150 people have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Aid organizations have been sounding the alarm about a growing humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip since Israel announced its complete blockade Monday, cutting off supplies of fuel, food, water and electricity. It comes amid a barrage of air strikes from Israel, which has already displaced more than a quarter million people in the enclave.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a show of support for the country, and will meet with regional leaders later this week.

Near the country’s border with Lebanon, gun distribution posts have opened up for Israelis who are permitted to bear arms. Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will visit Lebanon “in light of the current events.” The Islamic republic is a known supporter of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire sporadically across the border with Israel since Hamas’ attack.

Also in the east, the Palestinian health authority said two Palestinians were killed by Israeli settlers near the town of Qusra in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Witnesses told Reuters that the father and son were shot when settlers opened fire at the funeral of four Palestinians who were killed by armed settlers and Israeli soldiers yesterday.

Follow our live updates.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Inflation may be cooling off

The U.S. government is expected to report that overall prices for consumers rose about 0.2% last month compared to August and 3.6% compared to a year ago. And core inflation, which accounts for prices not including energy and food, is expected to be up 4.1% from September of last year. That’s better than the 9.1% peak in mid-2022, but it doesn’t mean prices are lower than they used to be — they’re just not rising as quickly. However, gas prices are on track to keep falling.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report today could be especially significant for the trajectory of the economy as interest rates sit at their highest levels in two decades. The Fed is expected to announce whether interest rates will change at the beginning of next month.

Scalise wins the House speaker nomination

Republicans voted to nominate House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to be the next speaker of the House, but a floor vote has not been scheduled. “Obviously, we still have work to do,” Scalise said after yesterday’s vote, saying that his first order of business will be to pass a resolution in support of Israel. The representative from Louisiana still needs the support of at least 217 Republicans to secure the gavel, giving just five Republicans the power to block him.

Many GOP lawmakers say Scalise would be a largely similar speaker to Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the vote to oust McCarthy, expressed confidence that Scalise would “do a great job uniting the Republican conference.” Others aren’t as optimistic.

Negotiations suspended between actors union and studios

Negotiations between the union representing thousands of actors in Hollywood and studios were suspended, the trade association for the studios said last night, adding that the gap between the groups “is too great.” Actors have been on strike since mid-July after contract negotiations failed over demands for pay raises, protections surrounding artificial intelligence and more.

‘Waiting with bated breath’ for Covid vaccines

Community health centers across the country are still waiting for shipments of Covid vaccines to arrive, weeks after the approval of the updated booster shots. Cahaba Medical Care, which has 26 community health clinics throughout Alabama, has not received a single shipment. In Los Angeles, St. John’s Community Health said it didn’t have enough vaccines for everyone who wanted one, forcing them to turn away patients. And clinics that do have shots have had to prioritize doses for people who face the highest risk of severe illness.

But even when community health centers receive their shipments, many may face another problem: People don’t want to be vaccinated.

Today’s Talker: A winning $1.73 billion Powerball ticket was sold in...

… California. The jackpot was the second largest in the game’s history and comes after someone else in the Golden State won the last jackpot, just over $1 billion in July. Now, the jackpot resets to a meager $20 million.

Politics in Brief

2024 election: President Joe Biden filed paperwork to appear on the Nevada Democratic primary ballot in February, formalizing his 2024 candidacy amid concerns in his party about whether he can win a second term.

Trump indictments: Donald Trump’s lawyers doubled down their request for the classified documents trial to be postponed until after the 2024 election.

Santos scandal: A group of House Republicans from New York will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress, a day after he was indicted on additional charges including identity theft.

Staff Pick: Drones flying over packed stadiums cause concern

A drone that flew over the Ohio State-Maryland football game last weekend was the latest in a string of drone incidents that have sparked concern about security among lawmakers and executives at major sports leagues. Some believe there is a risk of injury and death. "To me, it feels like a big hole in our fence," said Cathy Lanier, the NFL's chief of security. — Mark Schone, managing editor, Investigative Unit

In Case You Missed It

Caroline Ellison, the ex-girlfriend of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and star witness in his trial, recounted living in “a state of constant dread” while she led the digital hedge fund connected to FTX.

while she led the digital hedge fund connected to FTX. The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its strikes against Detroit automakers by going on strike at a major Ford truck plant in Kentucky.

against Detroit automakers by going on strike at a major Ford truck plant in Kentucky. A suspended Oklahoma judge faces removal from the bench after an investigation uncovered more than 500 texts between her and a bailiff during a murder trial.

after an investigation uncovered more than 500 texts between her and a bailiff during a murder trial. Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who made up a story about being kidnapped on the side of the road, plans to appeal after she was found guilty of misdemeanor crimes.

of misdemeanor crimes. The Consumer Product Safety Commission advanced the first federal safety regulations for infant rockers, which are linked to the deaths of nearly a dozen babies.

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

If you’re looking for the robust productivity of a laptop in a lighter form, consider a tablet. They’re easy to travel with or store away, and accessories like a keyboard or stylus can make them function more like a laptop. Our Select staff rounded up their favorite tablets, including options from Apple, Google and Amazon.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson and Annie Hill. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.