Kim Jong Un visits Putin in Russia and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers injured: Morning Rundown

As the House returns, Kevin McCarthy faces a series of demands from Republicans. New Covid boosters are greenlighted by the FDA. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers is injured in his first game with the New York Jets.

Here’s what to know today.

A daunting few weeks ahead for McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy must confront a “perfect storm” to avert a government shutdown as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches.

He has little time, a paper-thin majority and a Democratic-led Senate and White House ready to play political whack-a-mole with the right-wing budget requests coming his way, from government funding and aid for Ukraine to a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

As Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, explained recently to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, “we’ve got to pass [a short-term funding bill.] And we also have the impeachment issue. And we also have members of the House ... who are concerned about policy issues.”

He added, "And now it is all coming due at the same time."

Right-wing Republicans have a list of populist demands for McCarthy, but Senate GOP leaders signaled their partisan path won’t pass the upper chamber.

Swing-state Republicans, who are conflict-averse and aren’t known for voting against McCarthy, might find it difficult to defend a shutdown or an impeachment. Senior political reporter Sahil Kapur lays out the complicated few weeks ahead for McCarthy.

Search shifts for escaped Pennsylvania killer

Pennsylvania State Police warned that fugitive murderer Danelo Cavalcante was armed, asking locals in an area northwest of Philadelphia to stay inside and lock all windows and doors as the hunt intensified early this morning. Authorities said yesterday that their search entered the “long game” when Cavalcante fled to a denser urban setting from the woods. Over the weekend, he had been spotted in a nearby town having changed his appearance. Follow the latest in the manhunt.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train in Pyongyang as he departs for Russia. KCNA / AP

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin to meet in Russia

Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia early Tuesday local time to meet with President Vladimir Putin. While the meeting had previously been announced, the Pentagon said yesterday that it was concerned North Korea “is contemplating” providing ammunition or support to Russia. And South Korean officials said they were “closely monitoring” whether there would be negotiations between North Korea and Russia. Here’s what else we know about the meeting.

Inside a small Moroccan village destroyed by the earthquake

The search and rescue mission in the town of Tafeghaghte, Morocco, has reached an end. The last of the corpses was recovered yesterday morning, and now a bulldozer clawing through rubble is only searching for salvageable belongings. There were only 100 homes here, yet more than 90 people are dead. Near a shallow grave, a 68-year-old woman handed out bread to visitors and neighbors, even though seven members of her family were killed. “I feel nothing,” she said. “Everything is dead. Everyone is dead.”

Batoul, 68, is sharing a tent with her brother and one son. Another son, Abdul Karim, 43, brings supplies from nearby Marrakech. Bill O'Reilly / NBC News

NBC News’ Matt Bradley and Bill O’Reilly report from Morocco, where they captured the devastation the earthquake left in this rural town.

As of Tuesday, at least 2,800 people were confirmed dead, the Moroccan Interior Ministry reported.

New Covid boosters a step closer to approval

A CDC committee is scheduled to meet today to vote on recommendations for who should receive the latest Covid booster, a day after the FDA greenlighted the updated vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna. If the CDC signs off, boosters could be available by the end of this week.

This round of boosters is formulated to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, which was the dominant strain when the FDA asked drugmakers to update their fall boosters. While XBB.1.5 is no longer as prevalent, companies say the updated shots will target the strains that are currently spreading. Also changing this time around: the federal government will not cover the cost of the shots. Find out what that means for you, as well as the best time to get a booster and potential side effects.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd during the first quarter of Monday's game. Seth Wenig / AP

Today’s Talker: The New York Jets fear Aaron Rodgers’ injury may...

… sideline him for the season, coach Robert Saleh said after the team’s improbable 22-16 Monday night win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. “MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen,” Saleh said, “so prayers tonight but it’s not good.” Rodgers’ debut with the Jets ended after only a handful of plays, and he was seen limping to the locker room after he was carted off the field.

Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys filed motions to dismiss charges against him in the Georgia election interference case. And the New York judge presiding over Trump’s hush-money case signaled openness to changing the trial’s start date.

Prisoner swap: The Biden administration has taken concrete steps to carry out an exchange with Iran that will lift a freeze on $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue and free five Iranian nationals in exchange for five Americans.

Immigration: The Department of Homeland Security has lost track of 177,000 migrants inside the U.S. over a 17-month period, according to an internal watchdog.

Sept. 11: During a speech at an Alaska military base to mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, President Joe Biden said he remembered being at ground zero the day after the attack — but on Sept. 12, 2001, he was in Washington, D.C.

Larry Smith, left, and NajaMoniq Todd and her boyfriend, Tony Jones, right, are longtime fans of Dave Matthews Band, center. Meron Menghistab for NBC News; Getty Images

Staff Pick: ‘White people music’ no more

I love when a story comes from the heart. Reporter Char Adams is a massive Dave Matthews Band fan, and when we found out she was going to see Dave’s massive annual show this summer, we knew it was time to document the ways that Black people are finding community at jam band shows. — Michelle Garcia, NBC BLK editorial director

In Case You Missed It

At least 2,000 people are dead in Libya after a storm caused devastating floods that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods.

in Libya after a storm caused devastating floods that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods. American cave explorer Mark Dickey has been rescued from a deep cave in Turkey after he became ill during an expedition more than nine days ago.

American researcher Mark Dickey smiles after being pulled out of Morca cave near Anamur, Turkey on Sept. 12, 2023. Suleyman Cenk Idaye / AP

One of the two women who Danny Masterson was convicted of raping said the actor’s 30-years-to-life sentence “seemed like justice to me.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advanced a proposal to create federal requirements for nursing pillows after an NBC News investigation found that dozens of babies have died in incidents involving the products.

after an NBC News investigation found that dozens of babies have died in incidents involving the products. MGM resorts said a “cybersecurity issue” may have widespread impacts on its hospitality, gaming and entertainment properties.

on its hospitality, gaming and entertainment properties. A Kansas high school sports photographer died after she was accidentally hit by football players on the sidelines of a game.

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

If you run on caffeine, having a travel mug in your arsenal can help ensure your fix is never far away. Amazon has a number of options worth considering, some from popular brands like Stanley, Yeti and Hydro Flask. Check out 17 highly rated travel mugs that will keep your drinks piping hot or icy cold — whichever you prefer.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.