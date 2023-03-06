MrBeast stirs backlash after asking fans to fix Walmart displays for his Feastables chocolate bars

Jimmy Donaldson, the stunt YouTuber better known as MrBeast, tweeted an unconventional request to followers on Friday, sparking backlash and inspiring memes.

"I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy," Donaldson tweeted. "I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term."

Feastables, Donaldson's snack company which produces chocolate bars, cookies and other sweets, launched last year. The products are available at Walmart.

The Feastables Twitter account shared that fans who clean the Walmart displays can enter a contest to win $5,000. Participants have to submit before and after “shelfies” of the display to be considered for a monthly drawing, according to Feastables website.

Donaldson, who in November became the the most-followed individual YouTuber, received mixed responses to his tweet. While some fans shared photos of themselves participating in the contest, others appeared more unsettled by the request. Several criticized him for asking fans to work without compensation.

"It’s fascinating to watch the stage of capitalism where people are honored to do free labor for rich people that don’t care about them because they feel some kind of connection and loyalty like a dog wanting a treat, only the treat is an imagined feeling of connection," one Twitter user said.

"God, if I had 14 million every time a rich person asked poor people to do free labor…" another said.

Donaldson's tweet also spawned numerous memes. People joked about doing Donaldson's bidding, getting punished for the opposite or holding Feastables chocolate bars for ransom.

Some fans were happy to oblige by Donaldson's request and replied to his tweet with pictures of themselves tidying up Feastables displays.

Representatives for Donaldson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.