2 shot at Bowie State University in Maryland during homecoming weekend

Two people were wounded in a shooting on the campus of Bowie State University in Maryland Saturday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 11:45 p.m. at Henry Circle, an area of green space on campus, said university spokesperson David Thompson.

The conditions, ages and genders of the two people were not immediately available. More information was expected overnight.

Bowie State is Maryland’s oldest historically Black college and university. It’s about 20 miles east of Washington, D.C., in Prince George’s County.

The incident comes after a shooting Tuesday on the campus of Morgan State University, an HBCU in Baltimore, less than an hour away from Bowie State.

The Tuesday attack, apparently precipitated by a dispute between two groups, injured five people, including four students, authorities said.

Four of the victims had been released from hospitals, Baltimore police said Friday.

Morgan State’s homecoming activities were canceled or postponed following the shooting, but Bowie State invited Morgan State students to participate. Currently enrolled students were offered were offered free tickets to its football game Saturday.

It was not clear if the Saturday night shooting was related to homecoming. It remained under investigation.