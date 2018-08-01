3 black Airbnb guests questioned by police plan lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — Three black people plan to sue a Southern California police department over what they say was an excessive response to a racially motivated 911 call, but police say their officers' response was polite, brief and nothing out of the ordinary.

The Rialto Police Department said Monday it had received notice of legal action by the three, who were leaving an Airbnb rental with their luggage when a neighbor called police on April 30 to report a burglary in progress.

Rialto is in San Bernardino County about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

The encounter is the latest example of friction between law enforcement and minorities because of a call to 911. Last month, two black men in Philadelphia were arrested after a Starbucks employee called police because they hadn't bought anything.

Also in April, two Native American brothers on a college tour were questioned aggressively by police after a parent called to report her unease over their presence. Before that, in Pennsylvania, a golf club co-owner and his father called police on five African-American women who they say were playing too slowly.