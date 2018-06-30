When Antwon Rose, a black teenager from East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot by police this month, it took prosecutors one week to charge the officer with homicide.

In southern Georgia, it also took a week for the officer who killed black driver Anthony Marcel Green to be charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Experts say these cases represent a shift in how police-involved shootings in minority communities are being handled by authorities.

Prosecutors are bringing charges that take witnesses and videos into account, while at the same time acknowledging that they are going to have a difficult time going to trial and obtaining a conviction, said Philip Stinson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

"They generally don't bring charges in any case if they don't think they can win," Stinson said this week. But moving ahead with charges "is a good thing from my perspective because prosecutors are supposed to seek justice, not count 'wins.'"

Charges against an officer remain rare, and convictions even rarer.

So far in 2018, there have been three cases of officers being charged with murder or manslaughter, according to Stinson's data reviewing on-duty shootings.

In the past decade, 69 nonfederal officers have been charged, while 21 have been convicted of some crime, according to the data.

But the convictions are often for a lesser offense, and just one has been for murder.

Last year, the police officer who shot South Carolina driver Walter Scott in the back as he ran away pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. In other high-profile shootings in recent years, including the deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, Eric Garner in New York and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, no criminal charges were filed.

In Rose's case, the unarmed 17-year-old was shot in the arm, face and middle of his back as he ran away from police on June 19 after the car he was riding in was pulled over as part of a drive-by shooting investigation. Rose's shooting was caught on cellphone camera and led to several days of protests.

Fred Rabner, an attorney for Rose's family, said seeking justice in police-involved shootings is typically riddled with delays because of the nature of who’s involved. In this case, video evidence helped to move the process along, he added.

“For some reason in our country, prosecuting an officer is different than prosecuting a lay person,” Rabner said.

Stinson said the relatively fast homicide charge against East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld wasn't surprising given that Pennsylvania, unlike other states, does not require an indictment from a grand jury before charging someone.